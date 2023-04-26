Chris Pincher will step down in the next election after a ‘groping’ controversy led Boris…





Chris Pincher retires.



The former Tory MP who was at the center of the controversy that brought down Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is set to step down in the next election. Chris Pincher, who was accused last year of groping two drunk men at an exclusive London club, will step down as MP for Tamworth. The allegations led to criticism of Mr Johnson’s handling of the situation, and after months of criticism over partygate and other issues he was forced to resign as a series of ministers left government . Pincher, who left government last year after serving as deputy chief whip, sits as an independent MP. Learn more: ‘Holy c*** – we don’t have a plan, what are we going to do?’: Boris’ shocked reaction to Brexit vote revealed He told Birmingham Live: “At the start of the year I let my friends and family know privately that I did not wish to stand for Parliament at the next general election. “I also informed the Conservative Party,” he said. Pincher was charged with groping two men.



“As I explained last year, I received professional medical support and need to continue the process to improve my mental and physical health.” He has been MP for the Staffordshire seat for almost 20 years and said it had been a “wonderful privilege”. Pincher was reported to the parliamentary watchdog, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Learn more: Return from hell: First British civilians land in UK after ‘chaotic’ evacuation from war-torn Sudan He said he “embarrassed myself and other people” after allegations of his behavior at the Carlton Club in Piccadilly, London emerged. The watchdog began investigating him in October, citing “actions causing significant reputational damage to the House as a whole, or its Members generally”. He can order MPs who break the rules to apologize and recommend a suspension from the House of Commons, with suspensions of 10 days or more potentially triggering a by-election.

