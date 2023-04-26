Türkiye: Erdogan cancels campaign trip after health crisis

IZMIR, Turkey With just 17 days to go until the election, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health sounded the alarm on Wednesday after he canceled his campaign trip two days in a row, including a previously scheduled trip for a high-profile ceremony at the new central Turkish Electric in Mersin on Thursday.

The cancellation follows a health scare the Turkish leader suffered during a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.

“Today I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors,” Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) said Erdogan would attend the ceremony via video link rather than in person, contrary to what was initially planned.

Erdogan, 69, seeking to enter his decade in power, appeared to be suffering from a bout of illness during a joint broadcast April 25 on pro-government TV channels Kanal 7 and Ulke.

Thousands of viewers watching the interview saw Ulke TV editor Hasan Ozturk pause in the middle of a question, rise from his chair in alarm, and an off-camera voice exclaim “God helps us” before a commercial break. There were no cameras on the president as the moment unfolded, leading many Turks to speculate on social media about whether Erdogan had suffered a heart attack or an epileptic seizure.

After 20 minutes, a grim-faced Erdogan returned to the interview, downplaying the health scare as minor discomfort caused by a hectic campaign. “It’s a serious stomach problem,” he said, explaining that he had come to the late-night interview against his doctor’s advice. He thanked everyone who expressed their well wishes and ended the interview after another 10 minutes.

Erdogan’s health has been an ongoing issue since 2006, when Erdogan, then prime minister, was rushed to a hospital unconscious, fueling rumors that he suffered from epilepsy or diabetes or both. Following surgery on his small intestine in 2011, some local journalists and foreign analysts claimed he had advanced colon cancer, even speculating that he had only two years to live. Just two years ago, rumors of the president’s death erupted on social media when he disappeared for three days rather than attend a climate summit in Glasgow.

After the televised scare, one of the first to send Erdogan his best wishes was his soft-spoken political rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will challenge him in the first round of the presidential election on May 14 and, according to most polls, in a decisive second round two weeks later. An Al-Monitor/Premise poll released on Wednesday indicated that Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are statistically tied in a runoff, although there are still a fair number of undecided voters.

Despite a stalemate earlier on Tuesday, when Erdogan refused to shake hands with Kilicdaroglu at a ceremony marking the 61st anniversary of the Constitutional Court, the opposition candidate tweeted his best wishes to Erdogan immediately after the incident , as did other members of the opposition alliance. “May Erdogan recover soon, and we continue the [electoral process] in peace and good health,” tweeted Welfare Party leader Temel Karamollaoglu.

“Kilicdaroglu’s wishes are precious,” Bulent Turan, deputy chairman of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), told CNN-TURK on Wednesday. “Politics, by definition, is fraught with controversy. But humanity and courtesy are important.”

On Wednesday morning, the president’s office announced the schedule for Erdogan’s three-city ceremonies, but the president tweeted at noon that he was ‘resting’ for the day and Vice President Fuat Oktay would attend in his place. .

Officials said the president wanted to be in good shape for the ceremony the next day at Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom. Erdogan had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the ceremony, but the Russian leader will not come in person. Instead, he will address the ceremony via video conference. Erdogan will do so as well, sources said on Wednesday evening.

On April 27, the first shipment of fuel will be delivered to Akkuyu, Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin. The factory emerged unscathed from the deadly earthquake that tore through 11 provinces in southern Turkey and killed more than 50,000 people.

Like many of Erdogan’s openings this month, construction work at the site is still ongoing. However, once the fuel has arrived, testing and other preparatory work on the first of the four reactors can begin. After that, the remaining three units are expected to become operational at the rate of one per year, according to the Anadolu news agency. Once the plant is fully functional, it will produce 35 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year and cover around 10% of the country’s electricity consumption.

“God willing, we will continue our program tomorrow and ensure that Turkey achieves its goals in Turkey’s next century,” Erdogan tweeted.

Erdogan’s health is debated

Despite the president’s general carefree demeanor, Erdogan’s health has been a subject of debate in Turkey since his time as prime minister. Journalists, foreign analysts and ordinary people often speculated that the president suffered from diabetes, epilepsy or cancer. In 2006, Erdogan was taken unconscious to hospital. While the Prime Minister would no doubt have preferred to keep the visit a secret, it made headlines when his driver and bodyguards jumped out of the car and slammed the doors with the key left in the ignition, activating the security system. automatic locking. As Erdogan lay unconscious inside, his guards struggled to smash the window of the armored car, aided by workers from a nearby construction site who brought a sledgehammer and chisel. Doctors said he had a drop in blood sugar caused by exhaustion and Ramadan fasting.

When Erdogan had small intestine surgery in 2011, local journalists and international columnists claimed he had advanced cancer. Then, a few months after the operation, Turkish newspaper Taraf published an email between two colleagues at US-based Stratfor, which provides geopolitical analysis, claiming doctors had removed a 20 centimeter (8 inches) from Erdogan’s colon.

“The prognosis is not good, however. The surgeon said they estimate it at two years,” the email read. As rumors snowballed, Erdogan declined to discuss details of his health, but attacked the report as an outright lie. “It’s just God and only God who knows how long each of us will live,” Erdogan said in an enraged speech to his party. “When the moment of death comes, you can’t move it forward or back an hour.”

Most recently, rumors of Erdogan’s death took over social media in November 2021, when he unexpectedly canceled a visit to a climate summit in Glasgow and cleared his schedule. A video of Erdogan appearing to be walking with difficulty and a lengthy tweet from a former AKP MP calling on Erdogan to “confess his cancer” also fueled speculation. Suddenly, thousands of people started posting opinions and wishes for the president’s health on social media. Some people shared photos of halva, a Turkish dessert offered to commemorate the dead, with the hashtag #olmus (#death). Short satirical videos welcomed Erdogan to the afterlife.

The next day, the powerful Communications Directorate released a short video of Erdogan walking, saying, “Trust friends, fear enemies.” The message was followed by an announcement that legal investigations have been opened against 30 people who shared “manipulative content” on Twitter using the hashtag “dead”.