E. Jean Carroll on Donald Trump

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to try to get my life back.

It was during the first moments of E. Jean Carrolls today in her civil rape trial against Donald Trump. She spoke shortly after 11 a.m. and was ready to describe the alleged assault, sometimes imperfectly. It seemed like a strategic move on the part of her lawyers: asking Carroll why she couldn’t remember the exact date of the event, whether she had shouted and said no, and repeatedly obtained testimonies in which she blamed themselves, they preemptively went to Team Trumps presumptive legal strategy.

This question of when, when, date has just been something that I’m constantly trying to figure out, Carroll said.

The courtroom playbook for accused rapists almost always includes attacks on the accuser’s memory, her motivation to come forward (or remain silent, you can’t win!), and her mental state. general. Questions from Carroll’s attorney, Michael Ferraras, touched on that right away. these details were clear. These are the things that most certainly stayed with him.

The civil trial, in which Trump is charged with rape and defamation, began yesterday with jury selection. This morning, Trump described the case against him as a made-up scam. Today, this jury of six men and three women watched intently, some scribbled notes, as Carroll described the fateful day she said Trump sexually assaulted her.

She passed by Bergdorf Goodman after finishing filming her show for the day: I was leaving the store. I was going out. He raised his hand, Carroll recalls, raising his own: it’s a universal stop sign.

What did you do? asked Ferrara. I quit, she said.

He said, Hey, you’re that lady counsel. I said hey, you’re that real estate mogul. Trump said he needed to buy something for a girl, she said, and I was thrilled. Here is Donald Trump asking me for advice on buying a gift. It was a wonderful prospect for a funny story.

They walked around the store and Carroll suggested several things a handbag, a hat. He had picked up a hat that was a fur hat and he was petting it like a little cat or a little dog, Carroll said. And as he stroked it, he said, I know lingerie.

They went up to the sixth floor. A lace bodysuit was on the counter of a display case. He grabbed it and said, Come on, put that on, Carroll said, lowering his voice to mimic the sometimes goofy tone of ex-presidents. Has she tried it? No, I didn’t mean to put that.

I said, you put it on, Carroll testified. He held it back. He held it against me. You are fit, you put it on. Carroll, who said their banter was jovial, wasn’t worried; everything seemed light, fun. He was having a good time, and so was I.

I sort of saw it as a Saturday Night Live skit, she recalled, saying she had actually written a similar plot during her time as a writer on the show. I was flirting all the time, probably. Trump led her to the locker room, which was open; Carroll clarified that Trump did not force her there. They went to the locker room.

This open door has tormented me for years because I just walked in, she said.

He immediately closed the door and pushed me against the wall, Carroll said. He pushed her so hard that her head hit the wall. She didn’t quite understand what was going on. For a minute I thought maybe it was a mistake, she said.

I pushed him away and he pushed me back against the wall, banging my head again, Carroll said. Did she scream? Cry out for help? I didn’t want to make a scene. I know that sounds strange. I didn’t want to make him mad at me.

Trump put his shoulder against Carroll, pinning her to the wall. He leaned down and tugged on his tights. She was pushing him, and it was quite clear that she didn’t want what he was doing. His fingers entered my vagina which was extremely painful extremely painful. It was a horrible feeling because he bent over, he put his hand inside me and curled his fingers, Carroll said.

As I sit here today, I can still feel it, she said. He then forced himself inside her. Carroll described trying to escape.

What did you do at that time?

I, Carroll, started with a few false starts, taking a long break. She lowered her voice and began to choke. You asked me what I had done, said Carroll. I always think back to why I went in there, to put myself in the situation. But I’m proud to say I got out.

But did she say no? I had so much adrenaline going through me at the time. I can’t tell you if I said no, she said.

Carroll, whose testimony continues this afternoon, also succinctly described the aftermath of Trump’s alleged attack. I know people who have been through much worse than that, she said. In her case, it made me unable to have a romantic life again.

