Xi Jinping meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky for the first time since the Russian invasion

KYIV/BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kiev, which had publicly researched such discussions for months.

Mr. Zelensky immediately signaled the importance of fostering closer relations with Russia’s most powerful friend by appointing a former cabinet minister as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Beijing.

Describing the phone call as long and meaningful, Mr. Zelensky tweeted: I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s Ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

Xi told Zelensky China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.

Xi, the most powerful world leader to refrain from speaking out against the Russian invasion, paid a state visit to Moscow in March. Since February, he has promoted a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, greeted skeptically by the West but cautiously greeted by Kyiv as a sign of Chinese interest in ending the war.

China will focus on promoting peace talks and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelensky, according to Chinese state media.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will not sit idly by or pour oil on the fire, let alone seek to profit from it, Xi said. .

The White House welcomed the call, which it said it had no advanced knowledge of, but said it was too early to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal.

That’s a good thing, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. Now, whether this leads to some sort of meaningful movement, plan or proposal for peace, I just don’t think we know at this time.

No peace talks in sight

The 14-month war is at a turning point, with Ukraine preparing to launch a counter-offensive in the weeks or months to come following a Russian winter offensive that has made only incremental advances despite the bloodiest fights so far. There are no peace talks in sight, with Kiev demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops and Russia insisting that Ukraine must recognize its claims to have annexed the seized territory.

Ukrainian officials have long urged Beijing to use its influence in Russia to help end the war.

Mr. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a no-holds-barred partnership agreement weeks before Mr. Putin ordered the invasion.

Since then, China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow but refrained from openly supporting the invasion. China has also become Russia’s biggest economic partner, buying oil that can no longer be sold in Europe, often at very favorable prices.

Following the Xi-Zelensky talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: We note the willingness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process.

The United States has said in recent months that it fears China may supply arms or ammunition to Russia, although Beijing denies any such plans.

above the board

China says it is well placed to help mediate the dispute because it has not taken sides. What China has done to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis has been beyond reproach, said Yu Jun, deputy head of the Eurasian Department of the Foreign Ministry.

Western countries say China’s 12-point peace proposal is too vague, offers no concrete way out of the war and could be used by Mr Putin to promote a truce that would leave his forces in control of occupied territory while they gather.

Earlier this week, European countries sounded the alarm after China’s ambassador to France said states such as Ukraine that gained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union have not real status in international law.

Beijing has said its position on the independence of former Soviet states is unchanged.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday but said it was now pointless to say who is right in the dispute.

His comments came after he sparked a storm among Western allies by saying earlier in April they were prolonging the fighting by supplying arms to Ukraine.

It is useless now to say who is right, who is wrong. What we must do now is stop the war, he said in a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during his official visit to Spain.

In China earlier in April, Lula said Washington should stop encouraging war and that the United States and the European Union should start talking about peace.

He has also angered Ukraine in recent days by suggesting it should agree to give up the Crimean peninsula, which Russia forcefully annexed in 2014 as a prelude to its invasion of Ukraine last year. .

Mr Sanchez said it was important to stress that the conflict began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In this war, there is an aggressor and a victim of attack, he said, adding that the aggressor is Mr. Putin. REUTERS, AFP