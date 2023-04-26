Politics
Anguished plea by wrestlers: Can’t PM Modi listen to our ‘mann ki baat’?
On Tuesday, India’s top wrestlers stepped up their protest against official inaction on their complaints by speaking directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet minister for women’s affairs.
In a series of sharp and moving comments, they questioned Modi’s silence, especially in light of the high-profile women-centered projects launched by his government.
“PM Modi sir talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘BetiPadhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’?” asked the medalist from bronze of the Rio Games Sakshi Malik in a media. interaction with PTI. “He invites us to his house when we win medals and gives us a lot of respect and calls us his daughters. Today we ask him to listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’.” The reference is to the Prime Minister’s monthly radio and television address, which reached 100 episodes last week.
Vinesh Phogat echoed his sentiment, “He’s doing his ‘Mann ki Baat’ program but did he even think for a minute about our mann ki baat, how badly does he think we’re dealing with the fact that the girls of the nation are sitting on the roads and are about to quit wrestling by confronting a major criminal?
“We don’t have the (telephone) numbers (of those affected) through which we can contact him, so we are appealing to Prime Minister Modi through the media. Maybe he can listen to your cries then. Our souls are almost dead, maybe he’ll see.”
Tokyo Games bronze medalist Bajrang Punia also appealed to the prime minister. “These are girls from India calling on you, please do them justice,” he said. “We had brought wrestling mats for training but we weren’t allowed, we can’t even prepare our food here because there is no permission. Now will we have to take the permission even to breathe.”.
Sakshi Malik also mentioned the inaction of Smritii Irani, Minister in Modi’s cabinet for the development of women and children. “I want to ask Smriti Irani, why is she silent now? We have been sleeping on the road for four days, enduring mosquito bites. We are not allowed (by Delhi Police) to prepare food and to train us, why are you silent? I just want to say that you come here, listen to us and support us.”
As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning that our athletes find it necessary to protest in the streets over allegations of harassment within the Indian wrestling administration. My heart is going…
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023
The wrestlers also asked Modi for time to discuss the sexual harassment allegations they made against WFI leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is an MP for his party, the BJP.
In another development, Abhinav Bindra, currently a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, tweeted on the issue for the first time, one of the few high-profile sports figures to openly support wrestlers. “It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest in the streets over allegations of harassment within India’s wrestling administration,” Bindra tweeted.
The wrestlers resumed their agitation against the head of the wrestling federation on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the serious allegations.
On Monday, they filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for the registration of a FIR vs. WFI President; they had filed a complaint with the police last week, but their allegation is that the police are dragging their feet in the investigation. The court is due to hear the case on Friday.
The Sports Ministry has yet to make public the findings of the six-member oversight committee which delivered its report on April 5.
