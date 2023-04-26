Ukraine should make allies, not enemies, in southern countries





Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Russia to be the greatest anti-European force in the modern world in a speech in the European Parliament. By European, Zelenskyi meant the continent’s way of life, which he said was based on rules, values, equality and justice. Europe, he added, “is a place where Ukraine is firmly at home.” It was a stark example of how Ukraine came to focus on its relationship with “Western civilization” in its public diplomacy during the war. Other examples include the popular rhetoric that Russia is becoming more Asian as a result of its illegal war on Ukraine, or that Ukraine’s struggle for national survival is tantamount to extending Europe’s borders outward. ‘East. But at a time when struggles for the values ​​of democracy, equality and justice are taking place not only in Ukraine but in other parts of the world, from Myanmar to Palestine, this emphasis on the supposed superior value of Western or European civilization is, to say the least, restrictive. Receive the oDR newsletter for free A weekly digest of our latest stories from the post-Soviet world. Register now This portrayal of the Ukrainian resistance is part of a framework that sets aside similar struggles in many countries of the Global South. It draws the public’s attention to the prospect of a new and exclusive European future rather than a more coherent and universally shared, equal and humane. Indonesia Several actions taken by Ukrainian diplomats in the Global South over the past year have led me to criticize the country’s general approach to war diplomacy. Take the case of Indonesia, whose years of internal military dictatorship began with the mass murders of communist sympathizers and other groups in 1965 and 1966. These events led to the overthrow of nationalist leader and first Indonesian president, Sukarno , and to the success of the supported army. dictator for the West, Suharto. Although the country was a staunch ally of the United States during the dictatorship, which lasted until 1998, many Indonesians enjoyed its years of cooperation with the Soviet Union, including through cultural exchanges, education and a shared political relationship. …towards a non-capitalist postcolonial future and a new world order. Indonesia has not been neutral on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (although there are internal debates over whether the country could have done more for Ukraine). She voted in favor of all UN General Assembly resolutions calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Moreover, as chairman of the 2022 G20 summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (alias Jokowi) not only became the first southern statesman to visit Kiev during the war, but also allowed Zelensky to present (virtually) his peace plan for the first time for the world at the top.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/pt/odr/ucrania-diplomacia-sul-global/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos