Columnist E Jean Carroll begins testimony in Trump rape trial | Donald Trump News





A New York judge has reprimanded Trump for calling the trial a witch hunt on social network Truth Social.

E Jean Carroll, a former advice columnist, has started giving evidence in a civil lawsuit, where she alleges former US President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s and then defamed her when she recounted her history.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen, Carroll said in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Trump was not present in court in New York and he is not required to attend.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s testimony, the former Republican president took to his social media site, Truth Social, to denounce the case as a made-up scam and witch hunt.

The comments earned his legal team a rebuke in court from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who warned Trump against making social media comments that could be seen as discrediting the lawsuit.

What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying, yes, to speak to his audience in quotes, but, more troubling, the jury in this case, about things he doesn’t have to talk, Kaplan told Trump’s attorneys. .

The trial is one of many legal challenges the former president faces, along with the 34 criminal charges he was charged with in a separate trial last month.

The case also drew attention to Trump’s history of derogatory rhetoric toward women. In October 2016, for example, a video was released showing Trump openly bragging that his celebrity status allowed him to grope women without their consent.

Carroll, now 79, alleged that Trump cornered her in a department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, forced her against the wall and raped her. She said she was able to escape after several minutes.

Trump denied the allegation and said Carroll was not his type. The former president has repeatedly attacked her on social media, calling her case a hoax, a lie and a complete scam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/26/columnist-e-jean-carroll-begins-testimony-in-trump-rape-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos