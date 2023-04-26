Woman accusing Donald Trump of rape testifies in court DW 26/04/2023





Writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused former President Donald Trump of allegedly raping her in 1996, began his testimony on Wednesday during a trial in New York civil court.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll said.

The 79-year-old said Trump allegedly raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store nearly 30 years ago.

Trump had denied the accusation and denied ever having crossed his path.

“It’s a fraudulent and fake witch hunt story!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Trump was not in court and does not have to. But he faces several other court cases, which could prove to hamper him as he seeks a third run at the White House in 2024.

How did Trump’s accuser describe the incident?

Carroll worked for Elle magazine at the time she wrote a long-running advice column.

She said Trump asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. They reportedly met in a fitting room after walking around the store and chatting. Here, Carroll said Trump pushed her against the wall and raped her.

She said she was then able to flee after a few minutes.

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied his rape charges in a Truth Social article in October. She is also suing him under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows rape victims to sue their attackers even after statutes of limitations have expired.

Judge warns Trump against using social media

Carroll’s attorneys briefed Judge Lewis Kaplan on Trump’s message on Wednesday, again denying the charges against him.

“What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying, certainly, to speak to his audience in quotes, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about things he doesn’t have to talk,” Kaplan told Trump. attorney.

He added that Trump’s message was “a public statement that, on the face of it, seems utterly inappropriate.”

Is the American judicial system “armed” against Trump?

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina pointed out that the jury of six men and three women were instructed not to follow any news or comments online about the case.

But he also said he would ask Trump “to refrain from further messaging on this matter.”

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages and a retraction of his defamatory comments in which he accused her of lying, using words such as “hoax”, “scam” and “complete rip off”.

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/woman-accusing-donald-trump-of-rape-testifies-in-court/a-65444640

