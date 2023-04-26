Imran pleads for the rule of law





LAHORE:

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has once again lambasted former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for imposing ‘thieves’ on the country while warning the nation that it cannot break the chains of slavery without establishing the rule of law.

“Without a strong judiciary and the rule of law, Pakistan cannot progress,” the former prime minister said in a video-linked speech on Tuesday to mark the 27th PTI Foundation Day.

The speech which also marked the launch of the party’s election campaign in Punjab was broadcast live on large screens set up in various constituencies across Punjab where PTI workers and supporters gathered to listen to their leader.

Imran said that 27 years ago, he and a handful of his friends started the party with the desire to establish the rule of law in the country, because only justice could help people free themselves from ” corrupt rulers” and bring prosperity to Pakistan.

He said that in the West, governments cannot compromise their judicial systems and uphold the rule of law at any cost, and therefore people there are free and prosperous.

“The West borrowed these principles from our Holy Prophet (pbuh),” he said. “So people in the West are more prosperous and rewarded for their hard work, which is not the case in Pakistan.”

He lamented that only corrupt people thrive in Pakistan while others face hardship and exploitation. For this reason, he said, many highly qualified people and investors are leaving the country, in favor of other countries.

“Pakistan just needs to fix its justice system and uphold the rule of law and everything else will fall into place. The country will progress and the people will prosper,” he said.

He observed that people with vested interests have taken power and their only interest is to protect their plundered wealth.

Referring to the coalition government in place at the Centre, Imran Khan lamented that the former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had “imposed thieves” on the people in order to obtain an extension.

“It’s in their [the government’s interest] stay in power and therefore delay the elections,” he added. He pointed out that PTI leaders and workers are subjected to torture because the country has a weak judicial system and no rule of law.

“If a government upholds the rule of law, these thieves could not have smuggled billions of rupees of looted cash out,” he said.

Alluding to the ongoing tug of war in the upper judiciary, he said a deliberate effort was underway to weaken the judiciary by creating a rift in the justice system and weakening other institutions so that no one would question causes the illegal activities of the powerful.

“PTI’s fight is for the rule of law and a strong justice system in the country, because our future depends on it. All Pakistani people should join this fight.

“Until we defeat the thieves through elections, we cannot fix the system. The leaders imposed on us would not fix the system because it serves their interests,” he added.

Imran also criticized Supreme Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly trying to have him disqualified.

“How can Nawaz Sharif decide the fate of the country? He first fled the country during the reign of General Pervez Musharraf. Now, when the court convicted him, he fled the country again on the pretext of having a platelet count,” he said.

He also accused Nawaz Sharif of coming to power with the support of “managers” – a word used to refer to the powers that be. “In 2013 he won the election through rigging,” he said.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif could only win the elections with the support of the “arbiter” – the establishment. “I challenge Nawaz Sharif to run for office against me. I am convinced that I will win against him despite all the support from the referees,” he said.

