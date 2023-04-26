



How is former first lady Melania Trump celebrating her 53rd birthday today? Apparently with a low-key birthday party at Mar-a-Lago that Donald Trump, her 18-year-old husband, will attend if his schedule allows.

If Donald is there, he will join the family in celebrating his wife’s birthday, a source familiar with the matter told People. Another said: Don’t be fooled by the outspokenness and dominating influence of past presidents on those around him. He respects and admires his wife. He wants to make Melania happy. This same person added that Mel and Don have a more than decent partner arrangement. You hear that haters? A more than adequate partner arrangement! If that doesn’t mean romance, and certainly doesn’t mean a marriage of mutual convenience in which one party clearly despises the other, we don’t know what’s going on.

What, please, could prevent Trump from participating in the festivities? Well, he’s running for president again, although the people arranging his schedule probably know when his wife’s birthday is and could have worked around that. He is also currently on trial for alleged rape and defamation, but has opted not to appear in court for the proceedings. (Then again, he’s been pretty busy bashing his accuser online and getting reprimanded by the judge.) According to The New York Times:

The civil trial judge of the rape allegation of E. Jean Carroll v. Former President Donald J. Trump sharply criticized Mr. Trump’s comments on social media about an hour before the trial resumed Wednesday morning. Mr Trump published two articles about the lawsuit, calling it a scam and writing that Ms Carrolls’ lawyer was a political operative. He also said the dress Ms Carroll was wearing should be allowed to be part of the case.

The Posts tested the boundaries set Tuesday by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who instructed parties to instruct your clients and witnesses to refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest. He said he was particularly concerned about the safety and privacy of jurors. On Wednesday, the judge said Mr. Trump’s out-of-court statements appeared wholly inappropriate and suggested that Mr. Trump might be trying to influence the members of the jury.

Your client is essentially trying to speak to his audience in quotes, Judge Kaplan told Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina on Wednesday, but more embarrassingly, to the jury in this case, about things he’s not matter of talking. Seeming to suggest that Trump is a totally unreasonable human being, Tacopina told Kaplan: I will speak to my client and ask him to refrain from further messaging regarding this matter. I’ll do my best, your honor. The judge responded that he hoped Tacopinas would be sufficient because this was an area where your client may or may not impair a potential new source of liability and I think you know what I mean.

As for Melania, it is of course entirely possible that she will be delighted if her husband’s schedule does not allow him to celebrate his birthday. Last month, she refused to attend both her felony arraignment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and her post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago where, it was set , she lives. Later, the ex-president reportedly begged her to be seen in public with him as he campaigned for a second term.

