Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelenskyy, who has long expressed an interest in speaking with Xi, said he had “a long and meaningful phone call” with the Chinese leader.

“I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.

China’s state broadcaster quoted Xi telling Zelenskyy that “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political basis of Sino-Ukrainian relations.”

Xi also reiterated Beijing’s point that China’s “central position” on the Ukraine conflict is to “promote peace and talks”.

China’s Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Wednesday that China would send an envoy to Ukraine and other countries to help conduct “in-depth communication” with all parties to reach a political settlement.

The envoy, Li Hui, is the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and served as China’s ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019.

The call between Xi and Zelenskyy comes weeks after Xi paid a state visit to Russia and met with Vladimir Putin in March, when Chinese and Russian leaders starkly asserted their alignment on a host of issues, including including their shared distrust of the United States.

The long-awaited appeal also comes days after China’s top diplomat in Paris sparked outcry across Europe for suggesting in an interview that former Soviet republics had no status under international law.

The comments were seen as a potential nod to Putin’s view that Ukraine should be part of Russia and risked undermining China’s ongoing efforts to repair its image in Europe, including by positioning him as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Beijing has so far refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or call for its troop withdrawal, instead calling for restraint from ‘all parties’ and accusing NATO of fueling the conflict .

He also continued to deepen his diplomatic and economic relations with Moscow, despite his claims of neutrality.

Beijing’s unbalanced position is also evident in its diplomatic engagements with Moscow and Ukraine.

Wednesday’s phone call is the first time Xi has spoken to Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

By comparison, Xi has spoken to Putin five times since the invasion, including one face-to-face at the Kremlin when the Chinese leader visited Moscow last month and another face-to-face meeting at a regional summit in Asia. central last September.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Moscow took note of China’s willingness to facilitate negotiations with Ukraine following the phone call between Xi and Zelenskyy.

“We note that the Chinese side is ready to make efforts to establish the negotiation process,” Zakharova said at a press conference on Wednesday.

However, she also noted that under current conditions negotiations are unlikely and blamed Kyiv for rejecting Moscow’s initiatives.

China began stepping up efforts to position itself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict earlier this year, releasing a proposed political solution to the crisis on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

But the vaguely worded proposal was seen as a failure in the West and in Ukraine, as it included no provision for Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

China’s positioning as a mediator was also seen as critical during Xi’s visit to Moscow, but had yet to speak with Zelenskyy.

The timing of Wednesday’s call between the two leaders could indicate that Xi thinks there is a chance for progress, according to Rajan Menon, director of the grand strategy program at Washington-based think tank Defense Priorities.

“Xi Jinping does not want to put political capital behind an effort that then explodes in his face,” he said, pointing to Beijing’s role in brokering a restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and the country. Iran earlier this year.

“(The Chinese side) wants to succeed as it did in mediating between Tehran and Riyadh.”

In this case, it could mean that Putin has indicated to Xi that he is ready to talk to Kyiv, Menon added.

However, there remains a significant political distance between the two sides regarding acceptable terms for peace, as well as each’s enduring belief that they can trump the other on the battlefield and during the war. spring offensive, Menon said.

“Therefore, nothing should be expected to happen (immediately), but what is clear is that the Chinese have now indicated that they will take concrete steps in the direction mediation and it is not trivial,” he said, adding that it remained to be seen whether China would adjust its own “political solution” in the process.

Reports that talks were underway between China and Ukraine to stage an appeal to their leaders first surfaced in March, ahead of Xi’s state visit to Russia.

The reported efforts were widely seen by analysts at the time as part of China’s attempt to portray itself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict. But the call did not materialize for weeks after Xi and Putin met in Moscow.

After a trip to Beijing, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters earlier this month that Xi reiterated her willingness to speak with Zelenskyy “when the conditions and the time are right.”

More recently, the remarks of the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who declared during a television interview last week that the former Soviet countries do not have “effective status in international law”, have sown the diplomatic consternation, especially in the Baltic states.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have summoned Chinese officials to seek clarification.

‘Pro-Russian’ monks resist expulsion order

Officials, including from Ukraine, Moldova, France and the European Union, all fired back, criticizing Lu’s comments.

China later distanced itself from Lu’s comments saying he was expressing a personal opinion and not an official policy.

CNN asked Chinese Foreign Ministry official Yu Jun if the timing of Xi-Zelenskyy’s phone call had anything to do with the backlash.

“China has issued an authoritative response to the remarks made by the Chinese ambassador to France,” he said.

“And I was very clear about China’s position (on the Ukraine crisis).”

The last publicly disclosed contact between Xi and Zelenskyy dates back to January 4, 2022, a few weeks before the invasion, during which the two leaders exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.