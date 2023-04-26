In Pakistan, the government is tackling a divided justice system





Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad. File | photo credit: Reuters

What started as a political crisis between the ruling coalition and the Imran Khan-led opposition is turning into a constitutional crisis in Pakistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government seemingly determined to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court Chief Justice even as the cracks widen in the justice system.

Over the past year, the South Asian country, reeling from mounting economic difficulties, has been on the brink with Mr Khan, who was ousted from power by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022, demanding early national elections. It escalated in January when Mr Khans’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dissolved two provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The Constitution says: A general election for the Assembly must be held within 90 days of the dissolution.

The PTI had counted on a dissolution resulting in either elections in the two provinces or forcing the coalition government of Mr. Sharifat of the Center to accept early general elections throughout the country. But the Center was in no hurry to organize provincial elections. The case reached the Supreme Court after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took a suo motu opinion on the delay in the polls. After much back and forth (a nine-member bench, which initially handled the case, was later reconstituted into a five-member bench), a 3-2 split decision ruled that elections should go ahead within 90 days in both provinces.

The government did not accept this decision. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told The Hindu that the Punjab polls decision was overruled by 4-3 judges after two judges from the nine-member bench were challenged, but it is unfortunate that the judge chief has made this matter controversial. Mr Tarar said the government feels things have not been handled appropriately. The case was in fact manipulated.

Cracks in the justice system

After the 3-2 split decision, three judges from the original nine-member bench (Judges Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Athar Minallah) made scathing remarks in their detailed orders.

In March, Justices Ali Shah and Mandokhail said they agreed with the rulings of Justices Yahya Afridi and Athar Minallah when they questioned the intent of the suo motu and called for a bench complete. Essentially, the order stated that the Punjab suo motu elections were defeated 4-3. The detailed judgment adds: We consider it essential to underline that in order to strengthen our institution and ensure public confidence in our Court, it is high time that we reconsider the power of one man show enjoyed by the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Judge Minallah declared the final outcome of the motions and the assumption of suo motu jurisdiction by a majority of 4 to 3, as that was the agreement at the meeting held in the antechamber on 27 February 2023. It should be noted that I had not challenged nor had any reason to disassociate myself. According to him, Pakistan is on the verge of a political and constitutional crisis.

Cracks in the justice system, according to lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii, have led to unprecedented soul-searching.

The decision of the five-member benches regarding the powers of the Chief Justices written by Justice Munib Akhtar and the dissenting notes written by Justices Mansoor Shah and Athar Minallah are all exercises in introspection. It is tragic for the public perception of the courts that these submissions had to go through dissenting opinions, because a conversation about reform could not take place within the court itself. It is equally regrettable that the government stepped in to legislate Supreme Court practices and procedures when there was a vacuum created by friction within the court, Mr Jaferii said.

An Act to restrict the powers of the Chief Justice

The controversy did not end there. Many felt the government had moved quickly to politically use the crisis in the highest court to its advantage

Pakistani vendors chat at Clifton Beach on April 17, 2023 in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan’s Supreme Court has overturned a decision by the country’s Election Commission to delay elections in two provinces. Elections are scheduled in Punjab province on May 14, but the government has indicated it will ignore the decision. | Photo credit: Getty Images

In a bid to curtail the suo motu powers of the chief justice, the National Assembly and Senate last month passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which became law last week. An eight-member Supreme Court bench took on petitions challenging the bill, which also deals with bench formation, before it even became law.

Parliament introduced this Act because there were voices within the Supreme Court as well as the Bar Organs criticizing the manner in which magistrates are constituted in the SC and the powers under Section 184(3) of the Constitution exercised. Unfortunately, the SC took up a petition challenging a law that had not yet come into force. This is unprecedented, Justice Minister Tarar told The Hindu.

According to Mr. Jaferii, the lawyer, the fact that the higher court responded by appointing an eight-member bench and began to hear a challenge to a bill before it even became law indicates how much we we stray from the law. ourselves… All this has to do with politics and power. And very powerful houses built out of cards.

Wrong schedule

Lawyers also question the government’s intent. Muneeb Farooq, lawyer and presenter, thinks this is good legislation in principle, but the timing is wrong. It seems quite self-serving.. It would have been welcome in normal times but the time has not come and the people will always say that it was done in haste by the government to avoid a disaster before the Supreme Court …

Agrees with Senior Counsel Faisal Chaudhry: There is no doubt that suo motu powers and bench formation need to be regulated, but the method, manner and timing chosen by the incumbent federal government is wrong. Mr. Chaudhry added that it is also unprecedented behavior by Parliament and the executive who are determined to curtail the powers of the CJP office.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore

