‘Donald Trump raped me,’ writer says in civil trial





NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) – A writer detailed on Wednesday how Donald Trump allegedly raped her nearly 30 years ago in a civil trial to determine whether the former US president assaulted her and then lied about it.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen,” E. Jean Carroll told jurors in federal court. of Manhattan. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here trying to get my life back.”

Carroll, 79, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, 76, who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Her lawsuit concerns an alleged encounter in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996, where she says Trump raped her before she could flee.

Carroll says Trump defamed her by calling her rape complaint a hoax, a lie and a “complete scam” on his Truth social media platform, and said she was not his “type” and made it up the request to sell his memoirs.

She is also suing under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows adults to sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have expired.

Trump is not present and is not required to attend the trial, which began on Tuesday. He has a campaign event scheduled in New Hampshire on Thursday, and both sides have indicated that Trump is unlikely to testify.

Trump nonetheless maintained his contempt for Carroll’s case on Truth Social on Wednesday, calling his lawyer a “political operative” and the rape allegation “a made-up scam,” adding, “It’s a fraudulent and false story – Witch Hunt!”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned that Trump could face more legal trouble if he continues to discuss the case.

‘I CAN STILL FEEL IT,’ SAYS TRUMP ACCUSER

Carroll testified that she had met Trump years before the alleged rape, finding him “very likeable” and a “city man.”

In Bergdorf, Carroll recalled leaving the store when Trump recognized her and raised his hand. She stopped.

“He said, ‘Hey, you’re that counselor,'” Carroll recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, you’re that real estate mogul.'”

Carroll said Trump was joking in a “joshing” tone while shopping for lingerie for another woman.

She said Trump asked her to try on a piece of lingerie, prompting her to joke that he should try it on.

Carroll said Trump then brought her into an open dressing room, closed the door, pushed her against a wall and pulled down her pantyhose. She choked up and fought back tears as she described pushing him away.

Trump’s fingers “entered my vagina, which was extremely painful, extremely painful,” and he also “inserted his penis,” she said.

“As I sit here today, I can still feel it,” she said. “It made me unable to have a romantic life again.”

Asked by her lawyer if she had said “no” to Trump, Carroll replied “I may have said it” but did not know.

She also said she blamed herself and feared she would be fired and that Trump would retaliate if she spoke out.

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, Carroll came forward in 2019 and denied Trump’s repeated suggestions because she didn’t like his politics.

“I’m not settling a political score at all,” Carroll said. “I’m settling a personal score because he called me a liar on several occasions, and it really decimated my reputation.”

She said Trump’s attacks caused Elle to fire her, costing her 8 million readership, and left others convinced she was a liar.

Carroll broke down when asked if she regretted ending her silence.

“I’ve regretted it about 100 times,” she said, “but in the end, being able to get through my day in court is everything to me.”

Trump’s lawyers are expected to question Carroll on Thursday, including on his inability to recall when the alleged rape took place.

OUTSIDE INTERFERENCE

Trump posted his final comments on Truth Social about an hour before Wednesday’s testimony began.

He wondered how anyone could believe him – “being very well known is an understatement!” – could have raped Carroll.

“She didn’t scream?” Trump wrote. “There are no witnesses?” Has anyone seen this?

The messages led Kaplan to tell Trump’s legal team, outside of the presence of the jury, that Trump appeared to be “attempting, certainly, to speak to his public in quotes” and to the jury on issues that “n have nothing to do”.

Kaplan also said Trump may “tamper with a new source of accountability” if he continues. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he would tell Trump to stop.

But concern about social media’s influence on the lawsuit resurfaced after Trump’s son Eric tweeted on Wednesday afternoon about Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and prominent Democratic donor helping fund Carroll’s case.

Eric Trump said Hoffman’s involvement was “an embarrassment to our country, should be illegal, and tells you everything you need to know about the case.”

Kaplan told Tacopina such comments must stop.

“There are relevant US laws here, and someone on your side should think about that,” Kaplan said.

The judge also said Donald Trump’s lawyers could not mention Hoffman during the trial, calling him “unfairly prejudicial.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Josie Kao

