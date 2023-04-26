Imran Khan’s foreign policy was full of contradictions





When Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office in 2022, he tweeted that his political woes amounted to US-backed regime change. Although there was no evidence of this something, he eventually admitted that Khan’s position was consistent with previous statements he had made against Western and American influence during his campaigns.

Khan’s speeches on ridding Pakistan of outside influences and making it a state like the holy city of Medina made him popular among young Pakistanis. As a leader, his media campaigns positioned him as anti-Western, which is now the perception most Pakistanis have of him, although the reactions to this perception are very different.

Mosharraf Zaidi, senior researcher at Tabadlab, a think tank in Islamabad, says much of Khan’s appeal comes from the fact that the struggle with identity is more common than ever in the 21st century. The thing to remember is why it’s so appealing. He didn’t create it [this anti-west narrative]he identified it to appeal to a certain type of people who have lived abroad, studied abroad, adopted western sensibilities and 1682549226 they have become aware of their geographical, ethnic and religious identities and have trouble reconciling them, he tells Inkstick.

As Khan’s rhetoric continues to grow in popularity in the country, experts are skeptical of the revolutionary impact of his impact on the country’s real-world foreign policy compared to the countries he is so quick to call out.

KHANS U-TURN

During his first year as prime minister, Khan visited President Donald Trump, hoping to drum up support on Kashmir and discuss Pakistan’s economic issues. During the election campaign, Khan had pushed for a more independent Pakistan that would be less dependent on foreign aid and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Khan even praised India for importing Russian oil despite Western pressure. Yet, it appears he has done little to reduce Pakistan’s dependency. In 2019, the IMF approved a $6.5 billion bailout package, one of the largest bailouts Pakistan has ever received.

For a country that has long survived on foreign aid, Pakistan’s articulation of daring to move away from US dependency has created a wave of emotion.

Khan’s critics have pointed to his political shifts, particularly his change at the IMF, as evidence of his lack of understanding of Pakistan’s economic challenges. According to Zaidi, Imran Khan has no foreign policy. He has only one policy, and that is Imran Khan. He just expects everyone around him to adapt. He says Pakistan should be independent, then becomes Prime Minister and makes Pakistan more dependent, takes more loans than anyone and hires people who then constantly speak badly of key partners, be it Shireen Mazari, who speaks badly of states States or Razzak Dawood, who speaks badly of China.

Analysts are also quick to point out that while Khan wanted to push Pakistan away from the West, he did little to push it East. Michael Kugelman, director of South Asia at the Wilson Center, points out that Khan criticized the opacity of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and questioned the role of Chinese investors. But Pakistan’s unstable economic situation and the importance of a Sino-Pakistani partnership soon put an end to all such criticism. The CPEC was well advanced before Khan came to power, but its shift from questioning the project to seeking a Chinese partnership has raised eyebrows. For example, in 2021, Khan assured Chinese businessmen that they were a priority in Pakistan and even talked about how their one-party system was better than electoral democracy. He also created the CPEC Authority to speed up the pace of CPEC-related projects.

Regarding China, Khan has also been criticized for his silence on the Uyghur Muslim crisis while being quite vocal about the plight of Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir. But its support for Kashmir is consistent with previous governments and seen as part of Pakistan’s foreign policy. When it comes to China, the rhetoric has always been that China’s economic importance to Pakistan is simply too great for any political leader to criticize. But the question remains as to why Khan remained silent on the Rohingya crisis and did not denounce Saudi Arabia for its human rights abuses after becoming prime minister.

More than the Uyghur issue, what Zaidi points out as more problematic is that Khan doesn’t seem to be able to decide what he wants or how exactly he wants to defend Islam. Is he pro-Malaysia, Türkiye and Qatar or not? Where does it stand in relation to Saudi Arabia and Iran? He has no coherent ideas to answer these questions. The leader of a country needs a reasonably coherent policy, says Zaidi.

However, Khan’s desire to pivot Pakistan from the United States to other regional partners like Turkey has been a welcome change. I attribute to him the diversification of partners, such as the deepening of relations with Turkey and Malaysia. This was done as part of expanding partnerships with other Muslim states. But despite all that, when it comes to his foreign policy record, it wasn’t much different from before he came to power, Kugelman said.

WHAT KHAN’S FOREIGN POLICY DID

So if Khan’s approach to foreign policy hasn’t had much impact on foreign policy, why is it still so important? This is because Khan used his foreign policy to influence Pakistan’s national society and internal security.

His popularity grew exponentially and became increasingly visible in the rallies and protests that immediately followed his ousting. He has become one of the most talked about Pakistani leaders for expressing something different from his predecessors. For a country that has long survived on foreign aid and has been constantly under the influence of all regional activities carried out by world powers, Pakistan’s articulation daring to move away from American dependence has created a wave of emotion among the Pakistani public.

Hassan Abbas, a professor emeritus at the National Defense University in Washington, DC, points out that even his seemingly foreign policy approach to blaming the United States for his ousting had a domestic focus. Even when he said it was a matter of foreign policy, he was saying all of this to gain local support and it worked, he shares.

Kugelman adds, I think it’s important to point out that Khan’s views on foreign policy may be unusual for government leaders and politicians, but they are normal for the people of Pakistan. Indeed, its views on foreign policy reflect those of the public more than they reflect the opinion of elites. That’s why he’s a populist, and that’s also why he’s become so popular.

Despite Khan’s many inconsistencies regarding the action, his rhetoric resonated deeply with many Pakistanis. Now, experts or not, many more people have spoken up to demand certain approaches from the government. Future leaders will have to deal with the consequences of responding to an audience whose focus is more on optics than real change, because that is what Khan has made a priority.

Anmol Irfan is a freelance journalist specializing in global gender justice and marginalized communities in South Asia.

