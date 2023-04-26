Woman testifies that Donald Trump ‘raped’ me





At first, she thought helping Donald Trump buy a gift of women’s lingerie from a luxury department store would just be a funny New York thing.

Even when, according to E. Jean Carroll, the then-businessman waved her into a dressing room as they challenged each other to try on a see-through bodysuit, she imagined something. like a Saturday Night Live sketch shed writes.

But within minutes, my whole reason for being alive at the time was to get out of that room, Carroll testified Wednesday during his rape trial.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here trying to get my life back, Carroll told jurors.

From a distance, Trump repeated his insistence that Carroll’s 1996 rape allegation is pure fiction, writing on his social media site that the case is a made-up scam, and more.

This is a fraudulent and fake witch hunt! Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump’s lawyers that he could create more legal problems for himself.

Trump has yet to attend the trial, but his attorneys said Tuesday there was still a possibility he might decide to testify.

The trial comes as Trump seeks the Republican presidential nomination again, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges involving payments made to silence a porn actor who said he had a sexual relationship with him.

Carroll, 79, testified that she ran into Trump at the revolving door of Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in the spring of 1996. At the time, she was writing a longtime advice column in Elle magazine, also having written for SNL. Trump was a real estate mogul and social figure in New York.

She said he asked her for advice on choosing a gift for a woman and she was happy to oblige. As an advice columnist, asking Trump for advice was a wonderful prospect, and Carroll figured she’d end up with a fun story, she said.

She testified that she suggested a hat, but he turned to lingerie, and soon they were making fun of the bodysuit. Amused and flirtatious with him, she followed him, laughing even as he closed the dressing room door, perhaps even when he pushed her against a wall.

But then, she claims, Trump crushed his mouth to hers, tugged at her pantyhose and thrust his hand and then his penis inside her as she struggled against him.

She said she finally brought him to his knees, ran away and, for years, blamed himself.

I still think about why I came in there to put myself in this situation, she said, her voice cracking.

She said that for decades she didn’t tell anyone but two friends about it because she was afraid Trump would retaliate, because she thought it was my fault, and because she thought that many people blamed rape victims for what had happened to them.

The alleged attack happened long before the #MeToo movement forced consideration of how victims of sexual assault are treated by law enforcement and viewed by the public. Carroll said #MeToo fueled her decision to come forward in 2019.

Trump, 76, said he was not at the store with Carroll and had no idea who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and an accompanying magazine extract.

As the court was about to begin on Wednesday, Trump expressed his feelings about it on Truth Social.

Among his other remarks, he called Carroll’s attorney a political operative and alluded to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled was not part of the case.

Lawyers for Carroll, whose lawsuit includes allegations that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a hoax, scam, lie and complete swindle, referred to her new statement to Kaplan. He was not happy.

What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying, certainly to talk to his audience in quotes but, more troubling, the jury in this case on things he doesn’t have to talk about, said the judge to Trump’s lawyers. He called on Trumps to release a public statement that, on the face of it, seems utterly inappropriate.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are advised not to follow any online news or commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump to refrain from further messaging on the matter.

Hope you have more success, Kaplan said, adding that Trump may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.

Carroll’s federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a recantation of his allegedly defamatory comments.

The lawsuit was filed under a New York law that temporarily allows decades-old sexual abuse claims to be brought in civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/04/26/donald-trump-rape-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos