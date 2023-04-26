Chinese Xi holds a call with Ukrainian Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of the Russian invasion.

The nearly hour-long discussion, which reportedly included Xi advocating for peace talks, was met with Russian accusations that Ukraine was undermining efforts to end the fighting.

Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion, but the Chinese leader has come under increased pressure from Western nations to step in and mediate.

A 12-point “position paper” issued by China in February was seen by many Western governments as biased in favor of Russia, and a friendly visit by Xi to Moscow in March to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked many reviews.

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

“I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

Zelensky’s spokesman, Sergiy Nykyforov, said on Facebook that the two executives had “a phone conversation lasting nearly an hour.”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that during the call – which was made by Kyiv – Xi told Zelensky that “talks and negotiations” were the “only way out” of the war.

“On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace, and its central position is to promote peace talks,” Xi Jinping said.

According to a reading of the call, Xi said China “will not watch the fire from the other side, or add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit from it.” .

“When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties involved should remain calm and restrained, genuinely focus on their future and destiny and that of all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis,” Mr. Xi.

China also said it would send a delegation and a “special representative” of its government to Ukraine with the aim of finding a “political settlement” to the conflict.

Open to discussion

Zelensky has repeatedly said he would be open to talks with his Chinese counterpart, and Wednesday’s phone call “was initiated by the Ukrainian side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Yu Jun said during a briefing. press conference.

But reacting to Wednesday’s call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said “Ukrainian authorities and their Western guardians have already shown their ability to spoil any peace initiative.”

Moscow noted “the willingness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process.”

France has said it “encourages any dialogue” that can “contribute to a resolution of the conflict” that is “consistent with the fundamental interests of Kiev” and international law, a French presidential official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The February 12-point document called for a “political settlement” of the crisis and described China as a neutral party, urging both sides to start peace negotiations.

His first point was that “the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively respected”.

But China has consistently refused to expand on how this relates to the specifics of the war in Ukraine, which was sparked when forces from Moscow invaded their neighbour.

In the newspaper, Beijing called on Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks, saying “dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution.”

“The international community must remain committed to the right approach of promoting peace talks, help the parties to the conflict to open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible, and create the conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiations,” we read in the newspaper.

The document was met with skepticism by Ukraine’s allies, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg saying Beijing ‘doesn’t have much credibility because they were unable to condemn the invasion illegal in Ukraine”.

Many at the time pointed to the fact that Xi met Putin but did not even call Zelensky as evidence that China was not the impartial observer it claimed to be.

The Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow – during which Xi Jinping said relations with Russia were entering “a new era” – was seen as a coup for Putin.

“I am sure that Russian-Chinese cooperation has truly unlimited possibilities and prospects,” Putin said after the talks, where he toasted the “prosperity” of the Russian and Chinese peoples and stressed the “special nature” of relations between the two countries.

Putin called talks with Xi ‘meaningful and candid’ and said Russia, which has been largely shut out of European markets due to sanctions, would be able to meet China’s ‘growing demand’ for energy .