Politics
Prime Minister Modi says Covid has shown borders cannot stop health threats and calls for an integrated global response
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for an integrated, inclusive and institutional global response to health challenges, saying the Covid pandemic has shown that borders cannot stop health threats in a deeply connected world.
In his virtual address at “One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023”, Modi said that a collective response to health issues is one of the priority areas of India’s ongoing G20 Presidency.
“Our goal is to make health care accessible and affordable, not just for our citizens but for the whole world,” he said.
Quoting a former Sanskrit shloka, the prime minister said India had believed in an inclusive vision where everyone was happy and free from disease. Even thousands of years ago, when there was no global pandemic, India’s outlook on health was universal, he said.
“Today, when we say ‘One Earth One Health’, it is the same thought in action. Moreover, our vision is not limited to humans alone. It extends to our entire ecosystem. From plants to animals , from soil to rivers, when everything around us is healthy, we can be healthy,” he added.
Noting that India began the journey of its G20 presidency with the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he said it realizes the importance of resilient global health systems to achieve this. vision.
He said India’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and affordable, not only for its citizens but for the whole world. Reducing disparities is India’s priority and serving the unserved is an article of faith for her, he said.
Ministers of health from several countries as well as delegates from West Asia, SAARC, ASEAN and the African region are attending the conclave.
The meeting resonates with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, he said, noting that hundreds of participants from many countries are attending.
“It’s great to have stakeholders from public and private sectors, professional and academic fields. It’s symbolic of the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the world is one family,” he said. -he adds.
Modi said: “The once in a century pandemic has reminded the world of a number of truths. She showed us that in a deeply connected world, borders cannot stop threats to health. In times of crisis, the world has also seen how countries in the South have faced hardship and even a denial of resources.”
Real progress, he said, is people-centered. No matter how many advances are made in medical science, access must be provided to the last person at the last mile, he said, noting that many nations during Covid-19 have realized the importance of a trusted partner in healthcare.
Modi said India was proud to have partnered with many countries in the noble mission of saving lives through vaccines and medicines. Vaccines made in India were developed by its vibrant science and technology sector and the country was home to the largest and fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world.
India has also shipped 300 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries, underscoring its capacity and commitment. “We will continue to be a trusted friend to every nation that seeks good health for its citizens,” he said.
He said the absence of disease is often equated with good health, but India’s view of health does not end with the absence of disease. Being disease-free is just one step on the path to well-being and our goal is the well-being and well-being of all. Our goal is physical, mental and social well-being, he said.
When it comes to holistic healthcare, India has many strong assets such as talent, technology, track record and tradition. The world has seen the impact of Indian doctors as they are widely respected for their skill and commitment, he said, praising the services of the country’s nurses and other carers.
“There are many healthcare systems around the world that benefit from the talent of Indian professionals. India has a huge diversity of cultures, climates and social dynamics. Healthcare professionals trained in India are exposed to diverse experiences This helps them develop skills that can meet the needs of different situations, which is why Indian health talents have won the trust of the world,” he said.
India’s outlook on health has been holistic since ancient times and it has a great tradition of prevention and health promotion, he said, noting that yoga and meditation have now become ” global movements”. These are the gifts of ancient India to the modern world, he said.
Its Ayurvedic system is also a comprehensive wellness discipline, taking care of the physical and mental aspects of health, he said. “The world is looking for solutions to stress and lifestyle-related diseases. India’s traditional health systems contain many answers. Our traditional millet diet can also contribute to food security and nutrition” , he added.
Apart from talent, technology, background and tradition, India has an affordable and accessible healthcare system, Modi noted.
“It can be seen in our efforts at home. India has the largest government-funded health insurance coverage scheme in the world. The Ayushman Bharat Initiative covers over 500 million people with free medical treatment. More 40 million people have already benefited from cashless and paperless services, which has already saved our citizens nearly $7 billion,” he said.
