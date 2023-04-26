Politics
According to Jokowi, profiles of 6 vice-presidential candidates for Ganjar: Erick Thohir to Prabowo Subianto
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Governor of Central Java reward Pranowo was officially named president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri is a presidential or presidential candidate of 2024. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has said that a number of personalities are suitable to accompany Ganjar.
They include Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Human Rights Mahfud MD, Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and DPR Vice President Muhaimin Iskandar. aka Cak Imin.
“It matches a lot. There is Mr. Erick, Mr. Sandiaga Uno, Mr. Mahfud MD, Mr. Ridwan Kamil, Cak Imin and Mr. Airlangga,” said Jokowi, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Moreover, Jokowi also said that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, as well as Gerindra’s presidential candidate, had the option of becoming Ganjar’s vice-presidential candidate. When asked for another name, namely Prabowo, Jokowi said yes. “Well, yes, I will meet Pak Prabowo soon,” Jokowi said.
Here are the profiles of a number of Ganjar Pranowo vice-presidential candidates.
President of PSSI, Erick Thohir. (pssi.org)
1. Eric Thohir
Erick Thohir is an entrepreneur, sports administrator and philanthropist. Currently Indonesia’s 9th Minister of Public Enterprises since October 23, 2019. Since the same year, he also became a member of the International Olympic Committee. In addition, last February, Erick was officially appointed as the new president of PSSI.
Erick Thohir was born in Jakarta, 52 years ago, precisely on May 30, 1970. Before becoming a minister, Erick first became a businessman. The giant corporation he founded was the Mahaka Group. It is the holding company of the media and entertainment sector. Its business units are Gen FM, Jak TV, Mahaka Advertising, Republika and Golf Digest Daily, and RajaKarcis.com. This company owned by Erick also oversees sports and entertainment activities, including the Indonesian Basketball League or the IBL Satria Muda Pertamina club.
Erick Thohir’s name emerged in 2013 after the acquisition of Italian Serie A football club Inter Milan. Erick would be the president of the club until 2018. Not only that, he also owns the American football club, DC United and was also the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball club. Currently, Erick and Anindya Bakrie own a majority stake in English club Oxford United.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno after being met at The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy office in Central Jakarta on Monday March 20, 2023. Tempo/Eka Yudha Saputra
2. Sandiaga Uno
Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, better known as Sandi Uno, is an entrepreneur and politician. The character born on June 28, 1969 served as minister of tourism and creative economy and simultaneously head of the tourism and creative economy agency during the reshuffle of the Indonesian Maju cabinet, since December 23, 2020.
Sandi, as he is usually called, entered the world of politics by accompanying Anies Baswedan in DKI Jakarta Pilkada for the 2017-2022 service period. However, after being elected, in the middle of his term, he stepped down to run as a running mate in the 2019 presidential election. After losing the presidential election, Jokowi, who in the era was a political opponent, later invited Sandi to join his cabinet.
Sandiaga is considered the portrait of an entrepreneur who struggled from scratch. He was initially unemployed because the company he worked for went bankrupt. He swerved to rise from scratch, beginning his first career as a businessman. Together with her partner, Sandi founded a company in the financial sector, PT Saratoga Advisor.
Usah Sandu was successful and acquired a number of other companies. In 2009, he was listed as the 29th richest person in Indonesia according to Forbes magazine. In 2011, Forbes again released a list of the richest people in Indonesia and placed Sandi in 37th place with a total wealth of US$660 million.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs/Chairman of the National Coordinating Committee for ML Prevention and Eradication, Mahfud Md made a presentation during a public hearing with Committee III of Parliament Indonesian at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. During the meeting, Mahfud also explained to the forum so as not to harass him. He said he could bluff those who questioned his performance. TEMPO/M Typhoon Rengganis
3. Mahfud MD
Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, or colloquially known as Mahfud MD is an Indonesian scholar, judge and politician. The man who was born on May 13, 1952 is a personality who has served in three government institutions. Namely in the executive branch as ministers, the judiciary as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court and the legislative branch as DPR.
Mahfud MD began his career in academia as a lecturer at the Islamic University of Indonesia, a year after earning a law degree from the university. After that, he was involved in practical politics as a cadre of the National Awakening Party or PKB from 1998 to 2008. Currently, Mahfud is the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security since October 23, 2019 He became the first civilian figure to assume the role of this position.
General Chairman of Golkar Party Central Executive Council (DPP) Airlangga Hartarto attends a Jabodetabek taklim assembly at Golkar Party DPP office in West Jakarta on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tempo/Eka Yudha Saputra
4. Airlangga Hartanto
Airlangga Hartarto is an Indonesian political figure as the General Chairman of the Golkar Party. The man who was born on October 1, 1962 is currently the Coordinating Minister of Indonesian Economy. Previously, he served as industry minister replacing Saleh Husin in President Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla’s cabinet reshuffle.
In addition, Airlangga also served as Chairman of the Indonesian Issuers Association from 2011 to 2014. Previously, from 2006 to 2009, Airlangga served as Chairman of Commission VII DPR RI in charge of Energy, Environment and Golkar party research and technology. faction. From 2004 to 2009, he was also appointed Deputy Treasurer on the Golkar Party DPP Board of Directors.
He was re-elected member of DPR for the period 2009 to 2014 for West Java Dapil V and served as Chairman of Commission VI in charge of Industry, Commerce, UKMK, Investment and BUMN.
General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto and General Chairman of the PKB Party Muhaimin Iskandar inaugurated the Joint Secretariat (Sekber) in Menteng, Jakarta. Monday 23rd January 2023. At the inauguration a number of party officials to ministers were seen attending the event. TEMPO/Febri Angga Palguna
5. Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar
Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, or colloquially known as Cak Imin, is an Indonesian politician who is currently the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament. The man who was born on September 24, 1966 has been the chairman of the National Awakening Party or PKB since 2005. He can also be called Gus because his father, Muhammad Iskandar, is from the Manbaul Ma’arif Islamic Boarding School family. , Jombang, East Java.
Cak Imin’s political career began at the same time as the birth of the Reform era. It is recorded with personalities of Nahdlatul Ulama including Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur, establishing PKB in 1998. At that time, Cak Imin was appointed as General Secretary or Secretary General. In the 1999 elections, Muhaimin qualified for the parliamentary elections and was elected as a member of the Indonesian Parliament from the PKB party.
In the Legislative Assembly, at the age of 33, Cak Imin became Vice President of the DPR RI from 1999 to 2004. He was one of the youngest leaders of the DPR to ever exist at that time. He also served as Vice Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly or MPR from March 26, 2018 to September 30, 2019. Cak Imin was also involved in the executive branch. He was tasked by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyo or SBY to become Minister of Manpower and Transmigration from 2009 to 2014.
6. Prabowo Subianto
Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo or often referred to as Prabowo Subianto is a politician, businessman and high ranking military officer. Prabowo spent 28 years in education and military career before entering business, politics and government.
The man who was born on October 17, 1951 has actively participated in the presidential election since 2009, 2014 and 2019. In 2024, Gerindra will nominate Prabowo again as a presidential candidate. Currently, as of October 23, 2019, Prabowo is the 26th Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia in the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia.
