Donald Trump Raped Me: Former US Columnist E Jean Carroll





Donald Trump Raped Me: Former American Columnist

Photo: IENS

Donald Trump raped a prominent former US columnist and then “ridiculed” her with defamatory remarks, a US civil lawsuit hearing a lawsuit against the ex-president said on Tuesday.

A lawyer for Trump, who denies the allegations, said plaintiff E. Jean Carroll was driven by money and fame as opening arguments kicked off the long-awaited lawsuit.

Carroll, 79, says Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She says the attack came after Trump playfully asked her for advice on buying a gift of women’s lingerie.

“By the time they were inside (the locker room), everything changed. Suddenly, nothing was fun anymore. Trump was almost twice his height,” Carroll’s attorney Shawn Crowley told the court. of Manhattan.

The lawsuit, which is not criminal in nature, is part of a barrage of legal issues that threaten to derail Trump’s 2024 bid for a second term as president.

It comes just weeks after Trump’s historic impeachment on criminal charges related to a silent payment made to a porn star.

Carroll, who was in court on Tuesday, first made the allegation in an excerpt from his book published by New York Magazine in 2019.

Trump then responded by saying that he had never met her, that she was “not my type” and that she was “totally lying”.

Carroll originally sued Trump for defamation in 2019, but was unable to include the rape claim because the statute of limitations for the alleged offense had expired.

But a new law took effect in November last year in New York that gave victims of sexual assault a year to sue their alleged attackers decades after the assaults happened.

Carroll’s attorneys have filed a new lawsuit accusing Trump of assault and battery, “when he forcibly raped and groped her.”

It also included defamation for a message Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in October, where he denied the alleged rape and called Carroll a “complete crook.”

“He attacked. He ridiculed her. He destroyed her,” Crowley said.

Joe Tacopina, representing Trump, said there was no evidence of the assault and that Carroll was “abusing the system for money, for political reasons and for status.”

“Psychological Harm”

His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological and pecuniary harm, loss of dignity and self-esteem, and invasion of his privacy.”

He also asks Trump to withdraw his comments.

A dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He has denied all the allegations and has never been prosecuted for any of them.

No criminal prosecution can arise from the Carroll case, but if Trump loses, it will be the first time he has been held legally responsible for a sexual assault allegation.

Trump testified under oath in the case and is not expected to testify during the trial because Carroll’s attorneys have said they have no plans to call him.

The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.

The jury, made up of six men and three women, were told by the judge that they would be kept anonymous in what is expected to be a contentious case.

They will decide whether the former president is guilty and, if so, how much damages to award Carroll.

Trump became the first sitting president or former president to be charged with a crime when he was arrested in the silence case earlier this month.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to the payment made just before the 2016 election that propelled him to the White House.

Trump is also under investigation over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House and his involvement in taking storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

