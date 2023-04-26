Judge rebukes Trump for totally inappropriate post before E Jean Carroll’s testimony | donald trump





E Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for rape, testified Wednesday in the former president’s civil trial for alleged assault and defamation.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, she said.

Before Carroll took the stand, however, the judge handling the case, Lewis A Kaplan, chastised Trump for a grossly inappropriate statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, shortly before the start of the procedure.

Kaplan has warned the former president’s lawyers that such statements on the case could land him in more legal trouble.

Trump, who has not attended so far, called the case a made-up scam. He also called Carrolls’ attorney a political operative and alluded to a DNA issue that Kaplan ruled was not part of the case.

This is a fraudulent and fake witch hunt story! Trump wrote.

Lawyers for Carroll, whose lawsuit includes allegations that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a hoax, scam, lie and complete swindle, referred to her new statement to Kaplan.

The judge told the Trumps lawyers: What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying, certainly, to speak to his audience in quotes, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about things he doesn’t have to talk about. .

He also called on Trumps to release a public statement that, on the face of it, seems utterly inappropriate.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are advised not to follow any online news or commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump to refrain from further messaging on the matter.

Hope you have more success, Kaplan said, adding that Trump may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.

The trial opened on Tuesday with Carrolls attorney Shawn Crowley telling the jury of three women and six men that she was seeking to clear her name, pursue justice and regain her life.

Carroll alleges the former president raped her in the locker room of a New York department store in 1996 and then tried to destroy her by accusing her of lying when she went public years later.

Beginning his testimony on Wednesday, Carroll said: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Tacopina previously told the jury he would show Carroll conspired with other women to falsely accuse the former president of sexual assault because they hated him.

Tacopina said Carroll sued Trump for political gain, to sell a book and gain public attention.

The evidence will show you that what E Jean Carroll is doing is an affront to justice, he said.

As this is a civil case, the jury will decide on a balance of probabilities whether Trump raped Carroll and then defamed her, and will award damages if so.

Carrolls’ legal team is expected to call other witnesses, including two women she claims she told about the alleged rape shortly after it happened, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, who corroborated the account during of interviews.

Crowley told jurors they would also hear from two other women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Trump in the same manner.

Jessica Leeds accuses Trump of assaulting her on a plane in 1979 by grabbing her breasts and trying to put his hand up her skirt.

Natasha Stoynoff, a writer for People magazine, is expected to testify that in 2005 Trump led her into an empty room and forcefully kissed her until he was interrupted.

When the two women spoke, Trump attacked them as liars in a manner similar to his response to Carrolls’ accusations.

Crowley told the jury he would hear clips from Trump’s deposition late last year and other videos in which he would be damned by his own words.

You’ll hear him bragging about doing almost the same thing he did to Ms Carroll with other women, Crowley said.

Trump’s legal team said last week that the former president would not testify. But on Monday, Tacopina told the judge the case was not settled and Trump could still be called as a witness.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

