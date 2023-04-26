Megawatis’ bet – Editorial – The Jakarta Post

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Editorial

Highly educated Indonesians and conservative Muslims have often expressed condescending views of Megawati Soekarnoputri, the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), the largest party in the ruling coalition, mainly because her statements appear to have aimed at ordinary people. , which form the basis of his political party.

But many of Megawati’s critics could find themselves embarrassed and forced to swallow their own words if Megawati decides for the country’s presidency for a second time, in February 2024.

It is widely believed that it was Megawati who played the most significant role in catapulting Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to the country’s top job in 2014 and again in 2019.

Now, Megawati, arguably the country’s most prominent female politician, is very likely to score a hat-trick if the candidate she backed for the 2024 presidential election, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, arrives. leading next year.

Last week, April 21, as the country celebrated female heroine Kartini and on the eve of the Idul Fitri holiday, the daughter of Indonesia’s first president Sukarno did what should be the biggest for the second time. gamble of his political career, something that could help cement his status as a statesman.

Putting aside her ego, as she had wanted her daughter Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, to run, Megawati announced that Ganjar was her best bet to win the February 14, 2024 presidential election.

Those who had worried that it would exclude the aspirations of the people were wrong.

Still, it’s also a typical Megawati gesture to have ultimately chosen Ganjar. Megawati is known for taking her time and thinking about her choices before making strategic decisions. She has the final say on who will be the presidential candidate and no one would dare to challenge her choice.

Settling for Ganjar should be an easy decision as public opinion polls have always put Ganjar in the lead, unlike Puan who only scores in single digits. Grassroots PDI-P supporters also demanded that Megawati quickly anoint Ganjar.

But despite Ganjar’s unwavering lead, Megawati continued to delay the crucial decision, even after President Jokowi signaled his impatience with his procrastination.

With Ganjar securing the PDI-P nomination, the presidential election is shaping up to be a three-horse race. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, representing the opposition camp, has emerged as a strong contender, while Gerindra President Prabowo Subianto is likely to run for the fourth time. In this scenario, Ganjar can probably pull off a win.

For the task of delivering a victory to Ganjar and the PDI-P, Megawati again put aside his ego by ordering Puan to head the party committee tasked with winning the 2024 general election. easy for Puan, who has long shown his dislike of Ganjar.

Ego is a recurring theme in Megawati’s political decisions. In 2014, she decided not to run for the third time after consecutive defeats to her former chief security minister Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in the 2004 and 2009 elections. She made way for Jokowi to join the race.

Its defeat by the SBY left a scar and for 10 years the PDI-P chose to lead the coalition to ensure that the checks and balances mechanism worked effectively. Even when many PDI-P elites, including her husband Taufik Kiemas, advised Megawati to mend fences and join the SBY government, she insisted on remaining in opposition.

It seems that now, after securing successive victories for the PDI-P, Megawati wants to play his role as a statesman with greater self-confidence.

Many people disagree or even dislike Megawati’s politics, but it’s hard to discount his contribution to building democracy in the country.



