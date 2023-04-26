Politics
PM Modi to attend Quad Summit in Australia on May 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden and his Australian and Japanese counterparts at a Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney on May 24 which is expected to focus on the implications of the Ukrainian conflict and the overall situation in Indo- Peaceful.
Before heading to Australia, Modi will likely travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies summit due to take place from May 19-21, sources close to the government said on Wednesday. case. .
During his visit to India last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi to the G7 summit.
At their summit, the Quad leaders are also expected to boost overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen growing Chinese military assertiveness.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that he looked forward to hosting Indian, American and Japanese leaders for the Quad summit in Sydney.
Responding to a tweet from Albanese, Modi hopes the summit will bolster efforts to secure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
“Thank you @AlboMP for hosting the upcoming Quad Summit in Sydney which will strengthen our efforts to secure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Modi said on Twitter.
“I look forward to my visit and my discussions on strengthening Quad collaboration in all areas to advance our positive agenda,” he said.
The White House has said President Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad summit in Sydney.
From Japan, Modi is likely to travel to a Pacific island nation from where he is expected to travel to Australia for the Quad summit, we learn.
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office officially announced the organization of the Quad summit on May 24.
He said Albanese was looking forward to welcoming his Quad counterparts to Australia for the summit.
“Quad’s partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and respond more effectively to the needs of the region,” Albanese said.
“We are always better off when we act with our close friends and partners,” he said.
The Australian Prime Minister said the Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.
“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we, alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners, can shape the Indo-Pacific region that we all want to live in,” he said.
In its statement, the White House said Quad leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness. and other issues that matter to people in the Indo-Pacific.
“On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Sydney, Australia, with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from Australia,” he said. said.
Modi is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 and Quad summits.
This will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Summit. This will be the third in-person Quad Leaders Summit.
“The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the Australian PMO statement read.
“Australia, India, Japan and the United States share a vision of a region governed by accepted rules and standards, where we can all cooperate, trade and prosper,” he added.
He said Quad partners are taking practical steps to address common regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, boosting connectivity, improving clean energy innovation and building supply chain resilience.
Referring to India’s G20 Presidency and Japan’s G7 Presidency, he said that this year Quad partners are playing a leading role in the Indo-Pacific.
“In Sydney, Quad leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen our cooperation and shape the region in which we live. we all want to live,” he said.
