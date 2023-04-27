Asim Munir: Pakistan remains China’s priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, says Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir





China always places Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, a senior Chinese general has told Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir, assuring him that their all-time friendship will continue despite the perilous crisis economic and political situation facing Islamabad and Beijing’s growing concern about the safety of its personnel working there. General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China – the high command of the Chinese army led by President Xi Jinping – met with General Munir on Wednesday and discussed military issues. mutual interests in security and military cooperation. General Munir is on a four-day visit to China.

General Zhang said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and staunch friends, the Chinese military online, the official media of the Chinese Ministry of Defense, reported.

The enduring mutual trust and friendship between the two countries, as solid as stones, are important factors for regional and even global peace, stability and prosperity, General Zhang said.

He stressed that no matter how the international situation develops, China always places Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, development interests. and his national dignity, according to the report.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani military to deepen and expand practical cooperation, continuously push military relations to a higher level, and jointly safeguard the two countries’ common interests and regional peace. and stability, General Zhang added.

He said China is willing to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, a reference to the period under President Xi since he came to power in 2012.

General Munir, during his first visit to China amid the severe economic and political crisis in his country, discussed the “regional security situation” with his PLA counterpart, General Li Qiaoming. “Issues of mutual interests in security and military cooperation were discussed. The two military commanders reiterated the need to maintain peace and stability in the region and enhance military-to-military cooperation,” a statement from the military said. press release by the Pakistan Army’s media wing – the Inter-Public Relations Services – in Islamabad.

General Munir will hold further meetings with military leaders in China to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two armies, according to the statement.

Significantly, Gen. Munir’s visit comes ahead of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu’s two-day visit to India from Thursday to attend the SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting during which he is expected to s talk to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh about the festering military standoff. east of Ladakh.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was also due to take part in the eight-member SCO group made up of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and the United States. ‘Uzbekistan.

General Li’s visit to India comes after the 18th round of Indian-Chinese commander-level talks on April 23. “relevant issues”.

For his part, General Munir told General Zhang that the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than mountains, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey.

No matter how the international and regional situation develops, Pakistan will firmly support China’s core interests regarding Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, he said in the report.

General Munir said the Pakistani side is willing to further strengthen strategic communication, practical exchanges and counter-terrorism cooperation with the Chinese military, jointly build capacity to meet various security challenges and contribute to peace and international and regional stability.

Platitudes aside, General Munir’s visit also comes amid growing Chinese concerns over Pakistan’s unending economic crisis, which often pressures Beijing to save Islamabad from bankruptcy by granting it aid. loans in US dollars to help it maintain its foreign exchange reserves.

Additionally, Pakistan is in the throes of a political crisis with a growing confrontation between the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

Similarly, Beijing has openly expressed concern over recurrent attacks by militant groups on hundreds of Chinese personnel working on various projects under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite repeated assurances from the Pakistani army for their safety. .

The latest case of concern for Beijing was the detention of a Chinese supervisor working at the Dasu hydroelectric project, accused of blasphemy. On April 17, he was sent to prison for a 14-day pretrial detention by an Abbottabad anti-terrorism court.

Under Pakistani law, blasphemy charges range from fines to the death penalty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/defence/pakistan-remains-chinas-priority-in-its-neighbourhood-diplomacy-top-chinese-general-tells-pakistan-army-chief/articleshow/99792613.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos