PM Modi will pay final respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to media reports. It is likely that the Prime Minister will join Chandigarh on Wednesday at noon. The Last Rites of Badal will be celebrated tomorrow at 1 p.m. in the ancestral village of Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) wrote on Twitter: “With deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of S Parkash Singh Ji Badal, five-time CM and Patron of SAD. The remains will be placed to pay final respects at the office of SAD in Chandigarh from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. after which they will be taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will take place on April 27,” SAD said in a tweet.

The former politician died on Tuesday at the age of 95. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Badal was admitted to intensive care on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

The Punjab government on Thursday announced a public holiday in honor of the former CM of Punjab. While the central government has declared two days of national mourning. The flag will be flown at half-mast across the country for two days (April 26-27), while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over his passing and said Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state in critical times”.

Parkash Singh Badal served as Chief Minister of Punjab several times. He was also the youngest CM ever to hold office in the state of Punjab.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, leading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was also CM in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017.

He was a provincial deputy 11 times, losing a state assembly election only twice. In 1977, he briefly joined the government of Morarji Desai as Minister of Agriculture at the Center.

