Politics
Xi holds first talks with Zelenskiy since Russian invasion of Ukraine
BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, fulfilling a long-standing Kyiv goal that had been publicly seeking such discussions for months.
Zelenskiy, describing the hour-long phone call as “long and meaningful”, stressed the importance of the possibility of opening closer relations with Russia’s most powerful friend, naming a former minister as the new Ukrainian ambassador in Beijing.
Xi told Zelenskiy that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.
Zelenskiy said in an evening video address that there was “an opportunity to use China’s political power to reinforce the principles and rules on which peace should be built.”
“Ukraine and China, like the absolute majority of the world, are equally interested in the strength of nations’ sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
Zelenskiy also said Xi had expressed “words of support” for extending a deal to export Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports. Moscow has said the pact will not be renewed beyond May 18 unless the West removes barriers to Russian grain and fertilizer exports.
Xi, the most powerful leader to refrain from speaking out against the Russian invasion, visited Moscow last month. Since February, he has promoted a 12-point peace plan, greeted skeptically by the West but cautiously greeted by Kyiv as a sign of Chinese interest in ending the war.
China will focus on promoting peace talks and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelenskiy, according to Chinese state media.
“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will not sit idly by, nor pour oil on the fire, let alone seek to profit from it,” Xi said. .
The White House welcomed the call but said it was too early to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said it pushed Xi to hold the call with Zelenskiy during a visit to Beijing this month.
NO PEACE TALKS IN SIGHT
The 14-month war is at a turning point, with Ukraine preparing to launch a counter-offensive following a Russian winter offensive that has made only gradual progress despite bloody fighting.
There are no peace talks in sight, with kyiv demanding that Russia withdraw its troops and Moscow insisting that Ukraine must recognize its claims to have annexed seized territory.
“There can be no peace at the expense of territorial compromises,” Zelenskiy said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
“The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders.”
Ukrainian officials have long urged Beijing to use its influence in Russia to help end the war.
Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a “no limits” partnership agreement weeks before Putin ordered the invasion.
Since then, China has denounced the sanctions against Moscow but refrained from openly supporting the invasion. China has also become Russia’s largest economic partner, buying oil that can no longer be sold in Europe.
Following Wednesday’s call, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “We note that the Chinese side is ready to make efforts to establish a negotiation process.”
Washington has said in recent months that it fears China may supply arms or ammunition to Russia, although Beijing denies any such plans.
China says it is well placed to help mediate because it did not take sides.
“What China has done to help solve the Ukrainian crisis has been above all else,” said Yu Jun, deputy head of the Eurasian department of the foreign ministry.
Western countries say China’s peace proposal is too vague, offers no concrete way out of the war, and could be used by Putin to promote a truce that would leave his forces in control of occupied territory while they settle. regroup.
Report from the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
https://www.reuters.com/world/chinas-xi-says-he-will-send-representatives-ukraine-hold-talks-crisis-2023-04-26/
