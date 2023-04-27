Shehbaz Sharif takes swipe at Supreme Court, says arbitration not his job





Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday mocked the Supreme Court and said it was not his job to arbitrate between political parties and claimed there was complete unity in government coalition to hold polls simultaneously across the country.

Sharif was addressing a Cabinet meeting a day before a key hearing by the country’s top court, which will address the issue of elections in Punjab province, a point of contention between the ruling coalition and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani-led opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI).

Ahead of the meeting, Sharif held an important consultative session with coalition partners of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on holding talks with Khan’s PTI party regarding the elections in Punjab province.

According to sources, the allies have agreed to make an effort to hold talks with the PTI to hold elections in the country on the same date.

The prime minister said Pakistan was facing political challenges due to differences between the government and the PTI party over the date of the elections.

Khan’s party is determined to push for polls in provincial legislatures, but the government is sticking to its stance on simultaneous elections across the country.

Speaking of the Supreme Court’s directive to the government and the opposition to hold talks, he said that the job of the courts is not arbitration, but their job is to issue orders in accordance with the Constitution and to the law. He said Parliament was the appropriate forum for such questions.

Adding that the current National Assembly would complete its term on August 13 and that elections would be held after that, Sharif said there was complete unity in the coalition government and that elections should be held on the same day throughout. the country.

According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house. This means that the election must take place in mid-October. The last general elections were held in July 2018.

The PTI dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on January 14 and 18, respectively, in a bid to force the ruling PDM coalition in Islamabad to hold snap general elections in the country.

Sharif pointed out that parliament had rejected the decision of a three-member panel of the tribunal to hold elections in Punjab province on May 14.

It is our moral and political responsibility to respect the decisions taken by Parliament previously, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the federal government was ready to negotiate with the PTI, but that these talks had to be held through Parliament.

There is also an opinion that we can convey our position to them through the President of the National Assembly and then a parliamentary commission can take up the matter so that the nation knows that this allied government has put everything in working to get everyone united on the one-day polls, Sharif said.

While accusing the PTI of spreading anarchy in the country and dividing society, the prime minister said, “Even the Pakistani military and its leadership have not been spared. Some PTI operatives outside Pakistan, who are enemies of the country, have played a role that even an enemy will not play, they have issued such statements and tweets. The development comes a day before the Supreme Court is to take up of the question of the elections in Punjab.

Earlier this month, the court ordered the elections to be held on May 14 and asked the government to pay 21 billion rupees to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding the polls.

The cash-strapped government failed to provide the funds and faced the threat of contempt of court.

Last week, the Supreme Court asked all political parties to reach a consensus on the date for the simultaneous holding of general elections in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies quickly until April 26.

But so far, no consensus has been reached, as no formal discussion has taken place.

The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led PDM coalition had previously rejected the Supreme Court’s order, saying talks with the PTI party could not take place under court supervision.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is awaiting funds from the Federal Government to organize the elections. The Ministry of Defense informed the ECP that the Pakistani army will not be available to provide security.

The Ministry of Defense had also filed a petition with the Supreme Court calling on it to reverse its order to hold polls on May 14. The case is being heard by the Supreme Court, and during the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the bench of three will not resume order.

