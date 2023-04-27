Greenpeace wins court approval for lawsuit against UK E&P Leasing





Tom Gibbs / Greenpeace Posted on April 26, 2023

The Maritime Executive A UK court has allowed Greenpeace to conduct a judicial review of a planned North Sea oil and gas lease auction, the environmental group said on Wednesday. Approval is the first step in the UK legal process for a lawsuit challenging a government decision. In December, Greenpeace UK filed a lawsuit in the High Court in London seeking to overturn government plans to issue up to 130 new E&P licenses in Britain’s North Sea. By law, the government is required to carry out an environmental assessment before issuing new permits; Greenpeace argues that it short-circuited the review process by ignoring the emissions that would be generated downstream by burning the oil and gas extracted from the concession blocks. Instead, according to the advocacy group, the government has based its environmental impact assessment solely on emissions from production – a segment that accounts for just 20% of the projects’ total life cycle emissions profile. The High Court on Wednesday granted Greenpeace a full judicial review of the government’s decision to omit the effects of burning oil and gas that would be extracted in the new licensing round. “This verdict is the first real setback for the government’s reckless oil and gas licensing cycle. Ministers will now be forced to justify to a judge why they want to unleash another drilling spree in the North Sea against the advice of leading scientists and the UN chief, without assessing the climate impact,” said Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate chief campaigner. Friends of the Earth and Uplift have filed similar lawsuits. The British government began a change of course on oil and gas in the spring of 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring. The administration of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a “new breath” for offshore E&P, with a particular eye on replacing imported LNG with locally produced natural gas. An estimated 560 billion cubic meters of gas remain in Britain’s North Sea, and the government has announced its intention to actively support its use. Planned support measures included an offshore licensing cycle; an expedited permitting process to “retire years of development” for new offshore projects; and invest in carbon capture clusters to offset the climate impact of the activity. The prime minister has changed twice since Johnson’s announcement, but the commitment to the hire remains. Under current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the North Sea Transition Authority staged a major lease round on January 15, receiving 115 bids for more than 250 lease blocks. As well as its direct impact on the climate, accelerating oil and gas development could have unintended negative effects on the UK’s ambitious offshore wind projects, according to Andrew Reid of the Institute for Energy Economics and Analysis. “Around 40% of the oil and gas supply chain has synergies with offshore wind. Both depend on a limited pool of available ports, vessels and personnel. Boosting both sectors at the same time will create competition between increasingly scarce resources, limiting availability and driving up costs,” he warned in a recent analysis.

