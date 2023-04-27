E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of rape in his testimony





Writer E. Jean Carroll told a Manhattan jury on Wednesday a harrowing story of being raped in the mid-1990s by Donald J. Trump in the locker room of a department store, describing a brutal attack she attempted to fight by kicking him. and it left her traumatized for decades.

Just before she began to testify in federal court, the former president infuriated the judge handling the case by railing against the proceedings on social media. Mr Trump, who has so far avoided trial, was not there as Ms Carroll told a story she said she had waited decades to tell.

Being able to spend my day in court, well, that’s all for me, she said, her trembling voice rising. I am happy. I’m glad I was able to tell my story.

Ms Carroll has spoken of an encounter that haunted her and ended her love life for good.

I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault, she said, describing how she first laughed and joked with Mr Trump after meeting him at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan. It was high comedy. It was funny, and then having him become the Her voice then died out.

Ms Carroll, 79, testified on the second day of the civil trial arising from the lawsuit she filed against Mr Trump last year under a New York law that gave adult victims of sexual assault a window one year to claim compensation for events that happened a long time ago. . Her trial, heard in federal court because she and Mr Trump live in different states, added to a litany of legal actions against him.

She is seeking damages for assault and battery in connection with the rape allegations and also for defamation for the attacks he made on her on his Truth Social platform last October, when he called her case a hoax and of lies.

Mr Trump, 76, who has denied Ms Carrolls’ claims, has not said whether he will testify in his own defense and has not appeared in court so far. Seeking to win back the presidency, he is due to make a campaign appearance in New Hampshire on Thursday. But from outside the courtroom, he attacked the proceedings inside.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump used Truth Social to call Ms. Carrolls’ case a made-up scam and a fraudulent and false story, leading Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Federal District Court to suggest that the former president was trying to sway the jury.

Speaking without the presence of the jury, Judge Kaplan told Mr. Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, that Mr. Trump’s statements appeared to be entirely inappropriate.

Your client is essentially trying to talk to his audience, Judge Kaplan said, but more awkwardly to the jury in this case about things that are not meant to be talked about.

The judge hinted that the statements could result in a contempt penalty.

Mr Tacopina said he would speak with his client, but the attacks continued, with Mr Trump’s son Eric posting later in the day on Twitter that a major backer of the Ms Carrolls case had been motivated by sheer hatred, grudge or fear of a formidable candidate.

The Truth Social and Twitter posts were brought to the attention of the judges by Ms Carrolls’ attorney Roberta A. Kaplan. Mr. Tacopina said he had not seen them or had no knowledge of them.

Nevertheless, after the attack on Eric Trump, Judge Kaplan hinted that stronger action might be needed.

Remedies that might be available from this court may not be the only relevant remedies, the judge told Tacopina. If I were you, I would have a conversation with the client.

Mr Tacopina and Ms Carrolls’ lawyer Ms Kaplan made no comment after court.

Legal expert Daniel C. Richman, a Columbia Law School criminal law professor and former prosecutor, said the judge may have been referring to a federal obstruction law that prohibits efforts to bribe or intimidate. a juror, whether in a criminal or criminal case. civil trial.

It would be another in a litany of legal issues facing the former president: Mr. Trump is already facing multiple criminal investigations, a lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general and fraud charges filed by the prosecutor. district of Manhattan stemming from hidden money paid to a porn star. Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges and denied wrongdoing in any case.

While the former president has so far avoided the courtroom where Ms Carrolls’ case is being heard, her accuser relished her chance to speak in an official forum. On the witness stand, she was questioned by one of her lawyers, Michael Ferrara.

Why are you here today? Mr. Ferrara asked.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Ms Carroll said. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

So began Ms Carroll’s testimony which lasted most of the day, during which she appeared poised and deliberate, but also acknowledged a few gaps in her memory. When asked specifically when the encounter happened, she replied: The date has just been something that I’m constantly trying to pin down. It’s very difficult.

There were humorous moments from Ms. Carroll, who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live. At one point, Mr. Ferrara pointedly asked: what do you think of men?

I love them! she said, prompting a laugh from at least one male juror.

But the courtroom was silent as Ms Carroll testified in excruciating detail about events she says took place nearly 30 years ago.

Ms Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine, told the jury how she ran into Mr Trump as she was leaving Bergdorfs after work one evening.

He came through the door and he said, Hey, you’re that councilwoman, she testified, adding that she replied, Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon.

She said she was thrilled when he asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. I love giving advice, and here was Donald Trump asking me for advice on buying a gift, Ms. Carroll testified. It was a wonderful prospect for me.

They headed to the lingerie section, where Mr. Trump found a bodysuit, ordering her to put this on. She refused and said he should put it on instead. She remembered how he waved her into a dressing room; she said she didn’t see anyone else in the area.

Once inside, Mr. Trump immediately closed the door and the sexual assault began, she said.

I was extremely confused and suddenly realized that what I thought was happening was not happening, Ms Carroll said. She said she didn’t want to anger Mr. Trump, explaining that I didn’t want to make a scene.

She said she pushed him away and he pushed her against the wall again, banging his head. She described how Mr Trump used his weight to hold her against the wall and then pulled down her pantyhose. Ms. Carroll became emotional during her testimony. I pushed him away, she said. I was almost too scared to think whether I was scared or not, she added later.

Her fingers entered my vagina, which was extremely painful, Ms Carroll testified. Then, she said, he inserted his penis. She testified that she had not had sex since.

After the attack, Ms Carroll said, she fled Bergdorfs on Fifth Avenue in shock. She said she blamed herself afterwards, saying her decision to go into the locker room was very stupid.

Ms Carroll testified that she told two friends about her experience within a day of the attack. One, Lisa Birnbach, the author and journalist, told her she had been raped and had to turn herself in to the police. A second friend, Carol Martin, told her not to tell anyone because Mr Trump was powerful and had a team of lawyers who would bury him.

Ms. Carroll remained silent for more than 20 years. I was afraid of Donald Trump, she explained.

When Mr Ferrara asked her if she was afraid of how others would react to her story, Ms Carroll said rape victims were considered unclean property. Although people profess sympathy, they can also be judgmental, she said: A victim should have been smarter, shouted louder, dressed differently. And she said she never wanted to tell her family.

Ms Carroll said visions of the incident had filled her mind many times over the years. I’ve had them since the attack. They were more frequent right after the attack, and they stuck, Ms Carroll said.

She said the experience robbed her of an essential sense of possibility.

I am a happy person, fundamentally, but I am aware that I have lost one of the glorious experiences of any human being, Ms Carroll said. Being in love with someone else, having dinner with them, walking the dog together.

I don’t have that, she said.

