Chinese Xi holds first talks with Ukrainian Zelensky since Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had a long and meaningful call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a long-awaited first contact between the leaders since the invasion of Russia 14 months ago.

Xi called for negotiations to begin between Moscow and Kyiv, according to a Chinese government reading of the call, which Beijing said was requested by Zelenskyy.

Xi has pledged to send a “special representative” to Ukraine for talks on a “political settlement” warning that “there is no winner in a nuclear war”.

China hopes to become a neutral peace broker in the conflict, though the US and others have questioned its impartiality given a ‘limitless’ partnership that has seen it lend rhetorical and financial support in Moscow. The lack of talks between Beijing and kyiv since the start of the war has only fueled this skepticism, although China has denied Western suggestions that it was considering arming Russia.

Beijing is seeking to position itself as a diplomatic rival to Washington on the world stage, an effort that has gained momentum in recent months but ended in a backlash of fury in Europe this week.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its main position is to facilitate peace talks,” the Chinese version of the appeal said. “As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China would not sit idly by or add fuel to the fire, let alone exploit the situation for its own benefit.”

He added that “everything China does is honest. Dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way.”

Zelenskyys’ office said in a statement that special attention was being paid to possible avenues of interaction with the aim of establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The statement also quoted Zelenskyy as saying, “Before the full-scale Russian invasion, China was Ukraine’s biggest trading partner. I believe that our conversation today will provide a powerful impetus for the return, preservation and development of this dynamic at all levels.

Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, tweeted it was “another important step forward in stopping the war”.

The conversation came after a peace proposal released by China in February that called for negotiations and a ceasefire, dismissed by the United States and many Western allies as a boon to the president’s war aims. Russian Vladimir Putin.

Beijing recently brokered a deal to normalize relations between longtime rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, while courting European leaders during visits to Beijing as it clashes with Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

Suspicion over China’s attempt to portray itself as neutral in the conflict grew this week, after its ambassador to France questioned the historic legitimacy of Ukraine and other Soviet states, comments that sparked an outcry across the continent and which were hastily dismissed by officials in Beijing.

The United States and its allies support Ukraine militarily and financially.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said the United States welcomed the call as a “good thing.”

“We’ve been saying for some time that we think it’s important for President Xi and PRC officials to take the Ukrainian perspective on this illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion,” Kirby told reporters.

Earlier, Kirby told NBC News, “We’ll let these two leaders talk about the details of their conversation.”

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was ‘far too soon after hearing about this conversation to speculate on’ whether the call should give optimism to the plan peace from China.

“So far, China has not been even-handed when it comes to supporting Russia,” they said.

Hopes for a ceasefire are low internationally, with heavy fighting raging in the crumbling eastern town of Bakhmut, and Ukraine set to launch a spring counteroffensive in the coming weeks. .