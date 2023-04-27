Politics
Postpone return home, ASN Ministry of Worship may request annual leave
Jakarta (Humas) – The Ministry of Religion has allowed its employees to postpone their return from their hometown to Jakarta by applying for annual leave. This provision is contained in the Secretary General’s Circular Letter No. SE 13 of 2023 regarding the leave of ASN employees in the Ministry of Religion after joint leave and the organization of post Eid Al-Fitr 1444 H activities.
This circular followed President Joko Widodo’s directive which gave the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) and private employees the option to delay their return from their hometown to Jakarta by taking additional leave or otherwise. This is intended to prevent the accumulation of vehicles at the peak of the return flow from Idul Fitri 1444 H.
“Heads of work units/officers who are delegated authority in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations may grant annual leave to employees of the civil apparatus of the state after the leave of Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah,” explained the Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion Nizar in Jakarta on Tuesday (25/4/2023).
“Annual leave is granted to ASN agents who do not have an urgent need to resume their activities in their respective work units in order to ensure comfort, order and security and to avoid the accumulation of vehicles at the height of the return flow from Idul Fitri 1444 Hijri which is expected to occur on 24-25 April 2023,” he continued.
It is also regulated that the granting of annual leave is carried out taking into account the workload, nature and characteristics of the functions of each work unit. The provision of annual leave is carried out in accordance with Government Regulation Number 11 of 2017 concerning the management of civil servants, as amended by Government Regulation Number 17 of 2020 and Government Regulation Number 49 of 2018 concerning the management of state employees with work agreements.
“The ASN requesting annual leave can complete the leave documents the day after returning to its activities,” he said.
Here are the full terms:
1. Leave for employees of the civil state apparatus
A. Heads of work units/officers who have been delegated authority in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations may grant annual leave to employees of the civil state apparatus after the leave of Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah.
b. The annual leave referred to in letter a is granted to Employees of the Civil Apparatus of the State who do not have an urgent need to return to their respective work units in order to create comfort, order and security and to avoid the accumulation of vehicles at the height of the return. stream of Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah which is expected to occur on April 24-25, 2023.
vs. The granting of the annual leave referred to in letter b is carried out taking into account the workload, the nature and the characteristics of the functions of each work unit.
d. The provision of annual leave, referred to in letter b, is carried out in accordance with the provisions stipulated in Government Regulation No. 11 of 2017 concerning the management of civil servants, as amended by Government Regulation No. 17 of 2020 and Government Regulation No. 49 of 2018 regarding Managing Government Employees with Labor Agreements.
e. Employees of the Civil State Apparatus request annual leave as referred to in letter a in writing or electronically to the head of work unit/official who receives a delegation of authority before the end of the period of leave and completes leave documents 1 (one) day after return to activities.
2. Implementation of post Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah activities
Work units that will organize bihalal halal are advised to postpone the activities until the beginning of the second week after Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah (from May 2, 2023).
3. Control and discipline of employees
Work unit leaders should:
A. exercise control and take the necessary measures in their respective work units to ensure that the implementation of this Circular Letter is consistent and coherent; And
b. impose disciplinary sanctions on employees of the civil state apparatus who violate the provisions of Government Regulation No. 94 of 2021 concerning the discipline of civil servants and Government Regulation No. 49 of 2018 concerning the management of State employees with work agreements.
|
Sources
2/ https://dki.kemenag.go.id/berita/tunda-pulang-mudik-asn-kemenag-dapat-ajukan-cuti-tahunan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Don’t repeat at the ASEAN summit
- Celebrities who got rid of their relationship tattoos
- The men’s conference featuring Mike Fisher and Jeff Foxworthy will take place at the Ag Center
- Innovation and technology for gender equality
- Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the family history behind his anti-Semitism stance
- DASH, Mediterranean, and Vegetarian meal plans are ideal for AHA dietary guidance
- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the island of Hawaii
- Imran Khan says he named six people in video plotting to kill him
- Dexter, Expendables actor visiting the LCCC
- Stock market today: Meta surge propels Wall Street rally
- Understand and manage your Google Cloud costs
- New contender in diet rankings puts kibosh on some ‘heart-healthy’ diets