Postpone return home, ASN Ministry of Worship may request annual leave





Jakarta (Humas) – The Ministry of Religion has allowed its employees to postpone their return from their hometown to Jakarta by applying for annual leave. This provision is contained in the Secretary General’s Circular Letter No. SE 13 of 2023 regarding the leave of ASN employees in the Ministry of Religion after joint leave and the organization of post Eid Al-Fitr 1444 H activities.

This circular followed President Joko Widodo’s directive which gave the Civilian State Apparatus (ASN) and private employees the option to delay their return from their hometown to Jakarta by taking additional leave or otherwise. This is intended to prevent the accumulation of vehicles at the peak of the return flow from Idul Fitri 1444 H.

“Heads of work units/officers who are delegated authority in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations may grant annual leave to employees of the civil apparatus of the state after the leave of Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah,” explained the Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion Nizar in Jakarta on Tuesday (25/4/2023).

“Annual leave is granted to ASN agents who do not have an urgent need to resume their activities in their respective work units in order to ensure comfort, order and security and to avoid the accumulation of vehicles at the height of the return flow from Idul Fitri 1444 Hijri which is expected to occur on 24-25 April 2023,” he continued.

It is also regulated that the granting of annual leave is carried out taking into account the workload, nature and characteristics of the functions of each work unit. The provision of annual leave is carried out in accordance with Government Regulation Number 11 of 2017 concerning the management of civil servants, as amended by Government Regulation Number 17 of 2020 and Government Regulation Number 49 of 2018 concerning the management of state employees with work agreements.

“The ASN requesting annual leave can complete the leave documents the day after returning to its activities,” he said.

Here are the full terms:

1. Leave for employees of the civil state apparatus

A. Heads of work units/officers who have been delegated authority in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations may grant annual leave to employees of the civil state apparatus after the leave of Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah.

b. The annual leave referred to in letter a is granted to Employees of the Civil Apparatus of the State who do not have an urgent need to return to their respective work units in order to create comfort, order and security and to avoid the accumulation of vehicles at the height of the return. stream of Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah which is expected to occur on April 24-25, 2023.

vs. The granting of the annual leave referred to in letter b is carried out taking into account the workload, the nature and the characteristics of the functions of each work unit.

d. The provision of annual leave, referred to in letter b, is carried out in accordance with the provisions stipulated in Government Regulation No. 11 of 2017 concerning the management of civil servants, as amended by Government Regulation No. 17 of 2020 and Government Regulation No. 49 of 2018 regarding Managing Government Employees with Labor Agreements.

e. Employees of the Civil State Apparatus request annual leave as referred to in letter a in writing or electronically to the head of work unit/official who receives a delegation of authority before the end of the period of leave and completes leave documents 1 (one) day after return to activities.

2. Implementation of post Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah activities

Work units that will organize bihalal halal are advised to postpone the activities until the beginning of the second week after Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah (from May 2, 2023).

3. Control and discipline of employees

Work unit leaders should:

A. exercise control and take the necessary measures in their respective work units to ensure that the implementation of this Circular Letter is consistent and coherent; And

b. impose disciplinary sanctions on employees of the civil state apparatus who violate the provisions of Government Regulation No. 94 of 2021 concerning the discipline of civil servants and Government Regulation No. 49 of 2018 concerning the management of State employees with work agreements.