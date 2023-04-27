Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health concerns

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was canceling an election campaign day on Wednesday to rest at home, a day after he was forced to briefly cut off a TV interview for what he said was a stomach problem. .

Erdogan was being interviewed live by Turkish channels Ulke TV and Kanal 7 on Tuesday evening when the program was suddenly terminated. When the interview resumed about 20 minutes later, Erdogan, 69, explained that he had developed a severe “stomach flu” during his campaign and apologized for the interruption.

The president, who was due to make a series of appearances in the towns of Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that he would rest at home on the advice of his doctors and that Vice President Fuat Oktay would represent him in the events.

Later Wednesday, Erkan Kandemir, a vice-president of the ruling party, announced that Erdogan had also canceled a rally planned in the southern city of Mersin for Thursday, but would participate in a ceremony marking the deployment of the first nuclear power plant in Turkey by videoconference. .

Turkish officials have also denied online rumors that Erdogan suffered from a serious illness and was hospitalized.

“We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding the health of the President (Erdogan),” tweeted its communications director, Fahrettin Altun.

Omer Celik, another senior ruling party official wrote, “Our president remains at the peak of his duties. After a short rest, he will continue with his program.”

Erdogan, who is seeking a third term as president, has campaigned hard ahead of presidential and legislative elections on May 14, sometimes attending three or more events a day.

He faces his toughest electoral test in his 20 years in power as prime minister and president, with opinion polls showing a slight lead for his main challenger, the centre-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In 2011, Erdogan underwent what his doctors described as successful surgery on his digestive system.