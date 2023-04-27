Facing the heat





The Pakistani army is clearly feeling the heat. Even if many in the country, and many more outside, wonder if and when it will intervene to take power from a fragile coalition which seems to be spoiling the management of the country, and with national institutions on the verge of implosion, the military has launched a furious public relations exercise to deflect some of the criticism it has faced, mainly from Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf, but mostly ordinary citizens who have taken to social media to criticize its role in harsh terms.

The public relations director of Inter Services, at a press conference this week, claimed that the institution was apolitical and could not be pressured by social media, in itself an acknowledgment of the aggression to which she faced. Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told local media that the country’s Constitution imposes reasonable restrictions on freedom of expression and targets people with vested interests who have made irresponsible, illogical and unconstitutional comments about of the Army.

Responding to criticism of the army’s role by some veterans, General Chaudhry warned them not to get involved in politics. He also distanced the army from attempts to reach out to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, saying it was an initiative of Imran Khan’s previous government. The military has already informed the country’s Supreme Court that it does not favor elections for the Punjab assembly on May 14 and favors simultaneous polls in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Responding to public criticism of the severe drain on economic resources caused by the military, General Chaudhry claimed that the institution had decided to cut spending on fuel, rations, construction, non-operational purchases, training and non-operational movements. It is widely recognized in the country that the economy is in disarray and the security situation is fragile. Historically, these are factors that have caused the military to become directly involved in the administration of the country, and many argue that it has not done so until now because it has no no immediate solution to the economic problems besetting the country, and do not want to be burdened with the responsibility of fixing things, or having to take the blame for not being able to do so.

At the same time, he will not want a political situation where his considerable powers are undermined, a risk he will perceive upon the installation of any regime that wishes to change the status quo. But more than anything else, the military seems to realize that the people of the country may have had enough of the ways of an institution that is widely thought to have nested while promising elusive stability.

