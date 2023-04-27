Shekhar Gupta: How the BJP changed under Modi-Shah

The BJP at 43 is a work in progress, with full ideological continuity and many substantial changes in political method and style, observes Shekhar Gupta.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party Supremo Narendra D Modi during BJP Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on April 6, 2023. Photo: ANI Photo

The BJP’s 43rd anniversary – or rather the day of rebirth as LK Advani preferred to call it, not least because it was founded on Easter weekend in 1980 – saw much writing about the party around which dance all Indian politics.

The most important landmark, however, is that the party’s second consecutive government is entering its final year.

By this time next year, a few ballots will have already taken place.

As things stand, despite all the frenetic activity on the part of the opposition, the BJP seems to be in a near impregnable situation.

It is not a privilege it ever had under its founders.

It is still the party they founded from the ashes of the Janata party, but a lot has changed and evolved under Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and now JP Nadda.

Now is a good time to see how much the 43-year-old resembles the party founded by Mr. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and how it has changed.

The first thing that hasn’t changed is ideological cohesion.

The founders mostly remained loyal to the RSS (say Sangh) ideology.

While they have attracted plenty of outside talent, as the Modi-Shah team did under the National Democratic Alliance-II, the party’s top leaders all come from the same ideological background.

This includes presidents, top secretaries-general, and possibly most (not all) heads of state.

This leadership is also close to the ideas of the RSS.

There are also many differences, although it can be said that these also reflect the reality of the numbers, because the founders have never had a majority.

The need to maintain a diverse coalition meant that they had to put some of the core elements of their ideology on the back burner – the special status of Kashmir (Article 370), the Temple of Ram and the Uniform Civil Code being the most important.

Their successors won the majority and completed the first two quickly. The third is done by slicing the salami.

Triple talak was the beginning; minimum age of marriage and polygamy, we can be sure, are on the way.

The fact that the founders recreated a subsumed and lost ideological party in the Janata Party experience of 1977 is honorable in itself.

Of the five main constituents that merged to form the Janata Party – the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the Indian National Congress (Organization), the Socialist Party, the Bharatiya Lok Dal (led by Charan Singh) and the Democracy Congress of Babu Jagjivan Ram – there was only one who not only survived but emerged in a new avatar. It was the BJP.

All others fell by the wayside and some elements morphed into state-specific caste parties (via the Janata Dal), such as the Samajwadi Party (Mulayam) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (Lalu).

The socialists were eventually reduced to George Fernandes and now Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United in Bihar.

The fate of the Janata Party is truly summed up in this immortal 1948 duet in the voices of Mohammed Rafi and Suraiya: ‘There are thousands of pieces of one heart, no matter where, no vehicle (this heart was shattered into a thousand pieces and scattered across the land).’

Only one of these parties has risen and now governs us with a power without comparison in our history.

Not even in Indira Gandhi’s heyday. And a clear ideology was a major reason why the Jana Sangh was reborn unscathed as the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party National Chairman JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Delhi BJP Chairman Adesh Gupta at the BJP Shobha Yatra in New Delhi, April 6, 2023. Photo: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

If ideology was such an effective glue, it was also baggage because it deterred others from joining hands, just as they all hated Congress and the Gandhi dynasty.

This remained the biggest challenge for the BJP.

And if Messrs. Modi and Shah are doing so well now, they have the founders, especially Vajpayee, to thank for ridding the party of its untouchability in the opposition space.

The big move was to offer support to Vice President Singh’s government to refuse Congress under Rajiv Gandhi’s rule, even though it was by far the largest party.

It’s not a sufficiently appreciated political event now, but the BJP’s support – even if short-lived – for a leftist combination was so strongly at odds with its own ideology that it began to dilute this untouchability. .

It was also realpolitik, because the best way to weaken Congress was to remove it from power.

The scale of the challenge is evident in the anti-BJP coalitions that Congress later helped to power, from Chandra Shekhar (1990-1991) to HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral (1997-1998).

It was very easy to justify this on the argument of keeping “secular” forces together and “community” forces.

For Mr. Advani and Vajpayee, making common cause with some of the same forces afterwards was a far greater achievement.

Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik, Ram Vilas Paswan and the Abdullahs of Kashmir among others have joined their coalition alongside their natural allies such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena.

This ended their political untouchability.

The difference now is that the BJP has become so powerful on its own that it doesn’t need any of these allies.

Not even the Akalis and the Shiv Sena. They threw one away, broke the other.

He can make local and opportunistic deals with tiny caste parties, especially in the heartland, but that’s not up to anyone.

Two exceptions are the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde.

But let’s look at how durable the prospects of the Shinde Sena are. Perhaps as we write something about the BJP’s 45th anniversary.

If, from having to worry about being untouchable for likely allies, the BJP has risen to a level where it cannot be touched by any rival, the incumbents have also made major departures from the ideas they have inherited. You could call it evolution.

First, the party now has an all-powerful personality cult. What he opposed in the Indira era (“Indira is India”).

In the Vajpayee-Advani period, power was shared between the two and others, especially the RSS, had a say – often in disapproval.

Now the RSS fully supports the government and celebrates all its actions.

You could, of course, say that if the government responds so fully to its ideological concerns, why should the RSS complain?

IMAGE: BJP workers listen to Modi’s virtual speech on the party’s founding day at the BJP’s state headquarters in Bhopal. Photo: ANI Photo

The next is the fundamental policy approach. The founders could play hardball, but Vajpayee often said ‘there is no political agreement‘ (the policy is not transactional).

Their successors perfected their own version of the transactionally pared-down politics.

Vajpayee built a strong and centralized prime minister’s office and the RSS regularly challenged it.

The Modi PMO is enormously more powerful and nobody complains about it.

It helps that the party doesn’t need to give space to an ally.

The Vajpayee government, it should be noted, had at least one ideological outsider (George Fernandes) in its Cabinet Committee on Security.

Among the many things the founders started was the search for young talent.

In January 1984, when the party had been reduced to two seats in the Rajiv wave, I interviewed Vajpayee for a cover story about India’s defeated opposition.

He acknowledged that youth was one of Rajiv’s strengths and he was looking for young leaders.

He mentioned Arun Jaitley and Pramod Mahajan.

The fact is that many of the young leaders identified in the founding era now lead the party. These include Narendra Modi.

How does the current management’s report card compare to that of the founders on this HR metric? Are we seeing the rise of the next generation of leaders? There are some, like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath, maybe Devendra Fadnavis – maybe not as wide a pool as under the founders.

The BJP at 43 is a work in progress, with full ideological continuity and many substantial changes in political method and style.

Whether you like it or not, of course, depends on where you come from.

By special arrangement with The footprint