Prime! Zelensky calls Xi Jinping, talks about Putin?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly spoke by phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This will be the first contact between the two leaders since the start of the Russian war. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine, China has indeed tried to show a neutral attitude. But unlike Western countries, Beijing never condemned the Russian attack. The conversation between the two was revealed by Zelensky. He mentioned talking to Xi Jinping over the phone, which he called “long and meaningful.” ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT On his Twitter, he said he believed the phone call and the joint ambassador to China would give strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, quoted BBC, Wednesday (4/26/2023). Pictured: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives at the United States Capitol December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 21: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. On his first known trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion, Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine’s request for continued military aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Pictured: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives at the United States Capitol December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 21: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. On his first known trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion, Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine’s request for continued military aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) China has confirmed its president’s phone call with Zelensky. Beijing also claims to be on the side of peace. Report CCTV citing Wednesday’s phone call saying Xi Jinping made sure China would not escalate the existing war. “[China] will not watch the fire the other way, or add fuel to the fire, let alone use the crisis for profit,” the report said. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping is known to have paid a two-day state visit to Russia last month. At that time, he even called President Vladimir Putin his “friend”. The meeting also came up with a 12-point peace plan and China is on the side of history. But he did not undertake to supply arms to Russia. A few days after the visit, it was Zelensky’s turn to invite Xi Jinping to kyiv. Zelensky also mentioned that the two had spoken to each other before the war, but had not done so since the Russian attack in February 2022. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Putin’s New Year’s message signals the future of war (npb/wur)



