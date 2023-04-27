Pakistan in crisis after deadlock over polling date





Lahore, Pakistan

A stalemate between the government and the judiciary over a key provincial election has plunged Pakistan into a political and judicial crisis, with experts blaming the quagmire of longstanding military interference in political affairs.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered elections to be held on May 14 in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, where an opposition party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan is hugely popular. But the ruling 13-party alliance led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif refuses to comply.

Without backing down, the Supreme Court refused to overturn its order, even after the Ministry of Defense requested a postponement for security reasons.

In another show of defiance, parliament passed a bill called the Practice and Procedure Bill (2023) which would limit the power of the Chief Justice to take up a matter of significant public interest to his own initiative. The procedure is known as suo moto.

The Chief Justice responded by forming an eight-judge panel of himself and many like-minded colleagues from the court’s 15 justices to review the bill. A lawyer, however, filed an appeal against the eight judges with the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, which hears cases of judicial misconduct.

The bill has since become law.

Origins of the crisis

The crisis began with Khan’s removal from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last April, less than four years into his term. Khan then launched a nationwide campaign to push for a snap election. Sharif’s government refused the request, saying it would remain in power until the end of the remaining term of parliament in August this year.

In a bid to force snap elections last January, Khan’s party dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two provinces where it held a majority in legislatures. According to the Pakistani constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly. Until then, an interim government manages affairs and oversees the elections.

But it was President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan’s party, rather than the electoral commission, who set April 9 as the date for elections in the two provinces. This prompted Pakistan’s Chief Justice to take cognizance of suo moto in late February and form a bench of nine members of the Supreme Court, led by himself, to determine who had the power to announce the date of the elections.

Complicating factors

Shortly after the suo moto hearings began, two judges recused themselves while two parted from the bench after writing dissenting notes. The remaining five justices, led by the chief justice, ruled 3-2 in favor of holding an election within 90 days or as soon as possible after the deadline, handing Khan a victory.

The ruling alliance rejected the court’s ruling, arguing that because a total of four justices from the original bench dissented, the three-judge ruling was therefore a minority ruling and not enforceable.

When the Independent Election Commission suddenly postponed Punjab’s polls to October 8, citing a lack of funds and security, Khan’s party went to the Supreme Court. By then, two other dissenters had recused themselves, and the three remaining judges awarded Khan another victory by ordering a May 14 election in Punjab. The court described as “illegal” the decision of the electoral commission to delay the polls.

The ruling alliance refused in a parliamentary vote to grant funds for the elections. He called for a full court to reconsider the case, a request the chief justice has so far ignored.

Serious situation

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), a Lahore-based think tank, said Pakistan’s economic, political, legal and governance crises have come together to create a serious situation for the nation of nearly 230 million. He holds the powerful military responsible.

“The establishment’s continued interference in the country’s political affairs, legal affairs, almost everything, starting with deciding major policies, making major decisions, I think that’s been the main reason for this crisis,” Mehboob said. Establishment is a term commonly used in Pakistan to refer to the military.

Mehboob said the interference, which the outgoing army chief publicly acknowledged last year, has weakened state institutions, rendering them unable to deal effectively with crises.

Ruling coalition parties say a snap election in Punjab, the politically most prized province, will affect the outcome of parliamentary elections later this year. Khan’s popularity has grown exponentially since his ouster, and a common perception is that the government is delaying elections for fear of losing.

The 90-day window to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended on April 14 and April 18 respectively. Mehboob said that by focusing on Punjab and ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Justice and his colleagues are not delivering “real justice”.

The holding of early elections in two of the four provinces will also lead to a staggered electoral calendar in the future, as the assemblies will end their terms at different times. Mehboob noted that this is unprecedented, and in the context of Pakistan it will mean “there is a likelihood of political interference from any party that wins the elections in Punjab.”

Karachi lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii told VOA that the Supreme Court and the ruling alliance are “all acting beyond their position”.

He said that although the judiciary has the right to enforce a constitutional requirement, its credibility has been damaged by its past decisions, which were not based on different ideologies, but “on individuals, their interests, their political alignments and their lack of ability to, look forward to the mission of the institute and the greater good of an institution.”

The crisis, Jaferii said, can be resolved if the Supreme Court “gets its own house in minimal order.”

“Then all that’s left is for the establishment to back down from supporting the coalition government, which gives that coalition government the backbone to challenge the court. So if that support disappears and Supreme Court orders are implemented under threat of contempt, I feel this crisis is over.”

The army says it does not support Sharif or oppose Khan, with whom it had a very public argument last year. Jaferii says the political and legal crises have placed the Pakistani military in a “lose-lose situation”.

It is unclear whether elections in Punjab will take place in a few weeks. The chief justice said the order would not be overturned, but also asked the main political parties to negotiate a date for national elections, saying the court could then consider finding a way to hold polls on the day even.

Sharif said arbitration is not the court’s job.

