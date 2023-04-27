Turkish elections: Will Erdogan retain power? – notice

Recent events have not worked in favor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and there appears to be a real chance that he and his AK party will not emerge victorious in the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for May 14.

Erdogan certainly hopes to be re-elected, if only to preside over the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, which take place later this year. Modern Turkey came into existence on October 29, 1923 under its first president, Mustafa Kemal. Its great achievement was to replace the creaky, autocratic and religious rule of the Ottoman past with a Westernized secular form of administration. He was then officially endowed by parliament with the title of Atatürk, Father of the Turks.

For the past 20 years, the country has been ruled by Erdogan, first as prime minister and from 2014 as president. Erdogan, a staunch supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, has spent much of his time trying to reverse some of Atatürk’s achievements.

Authoritarian tendencies

Exhibiting authoritarian tendencies from the start, Erdogan’s rule has degenerated into something approaching autocracy – a development accelerated after the July 2016 anti-government coup, some aspects of which remain unclear.

After imprisoning thousands of political opponents, journalists and prominent public figures, Erdogan has also systematically restricted unbiased media coverage of national and international events. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), around 90% of Turkish national media are now under government control. In March, the government refused to renew the broadcasting license of German media outlet Deutsche Welle.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen sitting next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, February 14, 2023. (Turkish President’s Office)

Even so, Erdogan’s power is still subject to certain restrictions. To their credit, those who manage Turkey’s electoral system have managed to remain largely independent of government interference. Operating under close supervision, the electoral process in Turkey has managed to remain relatively free and fair.

Erdogan and his party have fallen in public esteem for a number of reasons. After the massive February 6 earthquakes left millions of Turks homeless, the president and the ruling party were widely criticized for their long-term failure to reform the country’s building regulations before the disaster. They have also been condemned for mismanaging search and rescue efforts afterwards, while questions have been raised about precisely how the huge sums raised by a so-called earthquake tax, since imposed 2002 (approximately $4.7 billion in total), have been eliminated.

Inflation in Turkey, long out of control, officially stood at just over 50% in March, which is bad enough, but financial experts say the real rate is over 100%. From the beginning of 2021, the Turkish lira began to fall sharply. By January 2022, the currency had lost 83% of its value and the decline continued. In the year to February 2023, it had lost another 40% against the US dollar.

The cost of living crisis

IT HAS stabilized in recent months, as has the rate of inflation, but the protracted cost of living crisis has gripped all Turkish households and reduced incomes and savings. This is why Erdogan launched his re-election campaign with the party’s pledge to reduce inflation to single digits and boost economic growth.

Erdogan’s main opponent in the presidential election is Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Unlike previous presidential elections where Erdogan faced a disunited opposition, Kilicdaroglu is fighting as a unity candidate for six opposition parties. He also has the unofficial support of the pro-Kurdish Turkish HDP which, due to a court case alleging links with Kurdish activists, is running in the general elections under the banner of another party, the Green Left.

Kilicdaroglu’s Alliance of Nations, also known as the Table of Six, is united in its desire to return Turkey from the presidential system created under Erdogan to one led by parliament. To change the system, they must win 400 of Turkey’s 600 MPs or, to submit a proposal to a referendum, at least 360.

As for the presidential election, any candidate who can obtain more than half of the votes is the absolute winner. Otherwise, the race ends with a second round two weeks later. In this case, whichever party won the parliamentary vote would be in the best position to win the presidency.

Kilicdaroglu’s chances of winning the election in the first round may have been dented by the decision of a former centre-left party colleague, Muharrem Ince, to join the presidential race. Ince leads the secular nationalist Homeland Party and has a strong presence on social media. Young voters in particular were reportedly impressed with his dance moves on TikTok.

Pre-election polls are notoriously unreliable. Recent surveys published online, while lacking information on the number of people questioned or the methods used, all show that Kilicdaroglu leads Erdogan. The results of a poll published on April 14 showed Kilicdaroglu with 50.3% against 43.8% for Erdogan.

A poll by the Politpro organization published on April 22 gives Kilicdaroglu 47.7% and Erdogan 43%. If these numbers truly indicate the nation’s voting intentions, then Kilicdaroglu has a chance of winning the presidency in the first round.

Peaceful transfer of power

This leaves open the question of whether, in the event of a defeat, Erdogan would accept a peaceful transfer of power. In 2019, when his party lost municipal elections in Istanbul, he pushed for a rerun, only to be shocked when voters not only reelected the initial winner, Ekrem Imamoglu, but by a much wider margin.

Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu demonstrate as a Turkish court hands down a verdict in the trial of Imamoglu, who is accused of insulting state officials with comments he made at the time of the 2019 elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 11, 2022. (Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

Imamoglu will not take part in the next presidential election. Found guilty of insulting public officials, he was sentenced last December to 31 months in prison and banned from all political activity. Yet, according to a very recent report by The world he is not languishing in a prison cell, but has been criss-crossing the country for weeks and is receiving an enthusiastic welcome. The newspaper did not reveal how he escaped incarceration.

Opinion polls add to the excitement, but the only votes that count are those at the ballot box. There are still several weeks before the elections and, as the saying goes, a week is a very long time in politics.

The author is the Middle East correspondent for Eurasia Review. His latest book is: Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020. Follow him at: www.a-mid-east-journal.blogspot.com