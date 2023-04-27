E. Jean Carroll Testifies In Trial That Trump Raped Her : NPR





Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives in federal court in New York on Wednesday. Jurors were seated in the trial on Carroll’s claim that former President Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in the dressing room of a department store. Seth Wenig/AP .

NEW YORK A writer prosecuting Donald Trump spoke out on Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after accompanying him into the fitting room of a department store in 1996.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” she testified.

Trump denies the allegations of E. John Carroll. He has not attended the trial so far, but his lawyers said on Tuesday it was still possible he might decide to testify.

Carroll, 79, said she ran into Trump at the revolving door of Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in the spring of 1996. At the time, she was writing a longtime advice column for Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate mogul and social figure in New York.

She said he asked her for advice on choosing a gift for a woman, and she agreed, thinking the experiment would be fun. According to Carroll, they met in a lingerie department, joked among themselves about who should try on a bodysuit, and went to a fitting room.

Then, she claims, Trump pinned her against a wall, ripped off her pantyhose and raped her as she wrestled him. She said she finally brought him to his knees and ran away.

Trump, 76, said he was not at the store with Carroll and had no idea who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and an accompanying magazine extract. In a post on his social media site on Wednesday, he called the case a “made-up scam.”

“It’s a fraudulent and fake witch hunt story!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social article.

In other developments, the judge said Trump made a “totally inappropriate” statement online about the lawsuit and warned the former president’s lawyers that he could land himself in more legal trouble.

As the court was about to open on Wednesday, Trump, who was not present until now, posted on his social media platform that the case “is a made up scam”.

He then called Carroll’s attorney “a political operative” and alluded to a DNA issue that the judge said cannot be part of the case.

Lawyers for Carroll, whose lawsuit includes allegations that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a “hoax”, a “scam”, a “lie” and a “complete con”, mentioned her further statement to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. He was not happy.

“What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying, certainly, to speak to his audience in quotes, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about things he doesn’t have to talk,” the judge said. Trump’s lawyers. He called Trump’s message “a public statement that, on the face of it, seems utterly inappropriate.”

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are advised not to follow any online news or commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump “to refrain from further messaging on this matter.”

“I hope you do better,” Kaplan said, adding that Trump “may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.”

The lawsuit comes as Trump seeks the Republican presidential nomination again, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges involving payments made to silence a porn actor who said he had sex with him. .

Carroll’s federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a recantation of his allegedly defamatory comments.

The lawsuit was filed under a New York law that temporarily allows decades-old sexual abuse claims to be brought in civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

