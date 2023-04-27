Some lose, others win tickets as Imran reviews Punjab ballot candidates





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday reversed his previous decision and awarded party tickets to 31 new candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Eight contenders have been welcomed into the new roster while a decision to select one more is pending.

The decision to revise the list came after several candidates filed complaints against those who were selected and presented themselves as the most suitable for the respective constituencies.

According to Mr Khans’ decision, the PP-118 party ticket for Toba Tek Singh-I constituency, originally awarded to Bilal Asghar Warraich, was withdrawn. The seat was shown as open in the updated candidate list after review.

PTI leader says his life is still under threat from people he has already named

Four constituencies PP-124 (Jhang-I), PP-204 (Khanewal-II), PP-221 (Multan-XI) and PP-244 (Bahawalnagar-VIII) were held in abeyance.

Four contestants each were accommodated on the pending decision seats in Central Punjab and South Punjab region while five ticket holders were replaced in North Punjab by allocating tickets to new entrants.

The candidates, who got party tickets after the exam, submitted their tickets to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday, replacing the tickets already submitted for the respective constituencies.

April 26th was the deadline for changing party tickets at ECP.

The PTI chiefs review and change of candidates on 22 seats is only 7% of the total allocation of tickets to the 292 candidates. Five seats are still open or the decision on them is pending.

It can be mentioned that Mr. Khan had interviewed some 1,000 candidates out of 1,500, who had submitted their applications to the ECP.

Mr Khan said he himself would interview women candidates for the nomination about the reserved seats. He said the selection criteria would be loyalty to the party and their ability to contribute to the assembly.

Threat to life

Late Wednesday night, the PTI chief in a series of tweets again claimed his life was in danger.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that the Minister of the Interior had said that his [Imran Khans] life is threatened by foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the whole country that the only threat to my life comes from the 3 people I named after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad. Ditto 3, + 3 others that I identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on March 18 in TIC Complexe Judiciaire, read one of his tweets.

Mr Khan said that if an attempt is made now on his life, these same people will be responsible. Just as they tried to blame the Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist as just a smokescreen, they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies, he said.

The head of the PTI said they were petrified that I was being re-elected to power and holding them accountable hence their efforts to assassinate me.

Posted in Dawn, April 27, 2023

