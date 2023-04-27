Generation Z and a new relationship to work

“Over the long term, the workplace is likely to diversify and in turn settle into four or five different buckets on a continuum from traditional to non-traditional, with less representation at the extremes.

In "Slouching Towards Bethlehem", Joan Didion, reporting on San Francisco hippie culture in the late 1960s, wrote:

“Anyone who thinks it’s all about drugs has their head in a bag. It’s a social movement, essentially romantic, of the kind that returns in times of real social crisis. The themes are always the same. A return to innocence. The invocation of prior authority and control. The mysteries of the blood. A craving for the transcendental, for purification. Right there you have the ways in which romanticism historically finds itself in trouble, ready for authoritarianism.

Attitudes towards work are changing in the same way. Free, psychedelic love tune in, turn on and drop the creed was a reaction to Cold War-era conformism and overt repression (as McCarthyism). People were challenging the status quo in ways we may not see again until the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the political upheaval it coincided with. Combined with the widespread use of teleconferencing, the pandemic has proven that virtual work is at least ready for beta testing, if not prime time. However, as with distance learning and telemedicine, we are still figuring out where it works and where it doesn’t.

There is serious doubt today surrounding the notion that education and hard work will lead to financial success; people who get undergraduate and graduate degrees don’t know how to make a living. They are often also chronically indebted. The FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) reflects an effort to become aware and free from the shackles of the past. While some may hear this as “old wine in new bottles,” complaining that each generation finds its own names for the same old thing, others believe fundamental changes are afoot.

Fast forward

As a New York psychiatrist and psychoanalyst growing up in the 1970s with an eye for the sociological, I was sensitive to how the pendulum of culture swings here and there. Things that seem state-of-the-art may indeed be new, or they may be repeats of the past: variations on a theme, with elements old and new. Human beings tend to take polarized viewpoints. It’s psychologically simpler, easier on the decision-making circuits, and more appealing to those inclined to choose a side.

However, binary thinking has limitations. John Keats reflected in 1817:

“[S]several things agreed in my mind, and immediately it struck me, what quality was necessary to form a successful man, especially in literature and which Shakespeare possessed so enormously, I mean Negative capacitythat is, when a man is able to be in uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable search after fact and reason” [Emphasis original]

For Generation Z (and those to come), things are irreversibly different from the late 1960s; in some ways, however, they resemble each other. The differences come from the explosive impact of technology. From the Cambrian explosion of personal computers; the emergence of the Internet, social media and smartphones; at the current birth of artificial intelligence(AI) and the transformative impact of machine learning and big data, we live in an age of uncertainty, marked by changes that rival those of the industrial revolution.

We are seeing a shift towards greater awareness of mental health after the “pandemic years”. American culture, in particular, is torn at the seams. Generations growing up in this era know it in their bones, but the words to describe how they feel aren’t there yet.

Macro-culture shapes individual identity more than ever, as social media and interconnectedness bring us as close to complete strangers around the world as we do to physically close friends and family. This creates opportunities for greater global awareness, while amplifying the echo chambers that separate us even more by falsely convincing ourselves that what we want to believe is the only possible reality.

Individual autonomy and workplace flexibility

So what about the workplace? In their 2023 book Working with Generation Z, Authors Santor Nishizaki and James DellaNeve report that nearly 70% of Gen Z workers surveyed would like to work remotely at least half the time. They are optimistic about the future and 87% might want to start their own business at some point, deviating from conventional workplace expectations. While it’s difficult to draw conclusions based on relatively short-term trends, forward-thinking leaders must plan for multiple contingencies while meeting immediate needs and creating a comfortable and productive work environment.

Will it be a conventional, in-person, nine-to-five arrangement? A model of self-employment to the bone and relationship building? A minimalist, paycheck-to-paycheck approach to subsistence? A hybrid that balances Gen Z’s needs for both high touch and being left alone? A utopian future where technology emancipates humanity to follow our passions? A dystopian future in which we will descend into aimless hedonism, thanks to AI?

Preparing the most likely arrangements, which accommodate a hybrid work environment with more flexibility while maintaining productivity and supporting work-life balance, is where the majority of effort should be focused. . Companies can also decide to set stricter limits (some have), requiring staff to redo the full work in person, if that’s best for them. Staff may leave, but those who stay will be better aligned with the company culture. Whatever the work setting, it is crucial to support staff where they are.

In the long term, the workplace is likely to diversify and in turn settle into four or five different compartments on a continuum from traditional to non-traditional, with less representation at the extremes. This responsive modular approach provides a way to match employees with employers who are best for them, a mutually responsive setup rather than one that primarily benefits the employer. At first it will be more spontaneous than planned in advance.

We will see different working models emerge and workers will migrate from job to job (we are already seeing these changes) until they find the right fit. It is a stochastic model, a semi-random sort. Later, as the experiment progresses, we will likely see more structure as the market settles into patterns. In this iteration, workers will have a better idea of ​​what they want, and job searches (likely supported by AI) will help people find the right match, perhaps in a way more similar to college application than the current job search model.

Some versions of the workplace will therefore evolve from just a means of earning a living to a more scalable experience, with opportunities for educational, personal and professional development. Employees will have more of a say in their own work experience (within certain limits), while expecting more from the world of work in terms of support and egalitarianism.

As human development extends deeper into adulthood, lifespans lengthen, and more people benefit from more resources, the workplace will eventually transform into a mode lifestyle, promoting work-life balance by keeping tabs on what’s going on both during formal working hours (if there are any), and outside. What is unlikely to change is that the economy will have to work for both businesses and employees. The balance of power between labor and ownership will continue to matter, even for businesses where everyone is an owner.

