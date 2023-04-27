Xi holds first talks with Zelensky since Russian invasion | Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy describes the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as long and meaningful.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Beijing saying it wants to send an envoy to Kiev to mediate in the search for a political settlement.

Wednesday’s phone call lasted nearly an hour and was long and meaningful, according to the Ukrainian president.

I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The first known wartime phone call between the two leaders comes after both Xi and Zelenskyy said they were ready to talk after Xi’s visit to Moscow in March.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Beijing’s central position was to facilitate peace talks and announced that an envoy, a former ambassador to Russia, would visit Ukraine to seek a political settlement.

The statement set a positive tone, nodding to Kyiv’s insistence that its territory cannot be divided by annexations from Russia and making it clear that Beijing appreciates its long-standing ties with the world. ‘Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed China’s approach but criticized Ukraine’s stance.

While Zakharova hailed Beijing’s willingness to strive to establish a [peace] negotiation process, she said Kyiv rejects any sensible move towards a settlement.

The US White House also welcomed the phone call between the two leaders, but said it would be too early to tell if it would lead to a peace deal.

That’s a good thing, U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby said of the call.

Now, whether this leads to some sort of meaningful movement, plan or proposal for peace, I just don’t think we know at this time.

Mediating aspirations

Al Jazeeras Charles Stratford, reporting from Kyiv, said the phone call was extremely important.

There were plenty of details in a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Stratford said.

President Xi praised President Zelensky for his lack of bilateral relations. The real focus, however, is on war, and China’s central position is to facilitate a peaceful solution.

China says it is well placed to help mediate the dispute because it has not taken sides.

What China has done to help solve the Ukrainian crisis has been beyond reproach, said Yu Jun, deputy head of the Eurasian department of the foreign ministry.

Western countries say China’s 12-point peace plan is too vague, offers no concrete way out of the war and could be used by Putin to promote a truce that would leave his forces in control of occupied territory while they come together.

Earlier this week, European countries sounded the alarm after China’s ambassador to France said states such as Ukraine, which gained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union, have no real status in international law.

Beijing has said its position on the independence of former Soviet states is unchanged.