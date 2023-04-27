PTI issues new notes; 21 candidates replaced





Imran Khan addressing an event via video link on February 1, 2023. Screen capture from Twitter video.

LAHORE: On the instructions of President Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf withdrew candidacies for 21 constituencies and presented new candidates.

In addition, nine other tickets were issued for constituencies on which the decision was pending. The new list shows that the PTI also lined up descendants of political and influential families or former MPs and MPs who had been with the PMLN, PPP or PMLQ in the past. Former MPs including Rana Nazir Ahmed and Moazzam Khan Jatoi received PTI tickets while former PPP MPA in 2002 and 2008 of Muzaffargarh Ehsanul Haq Nolatia got the PTI ticket. Similarly, Rawalpindi Arif Abbasi’s former PTI MPA of 2013 was awarded.

In the updated and revised list of PTI ticket holders, Rana Nazir Ahmad of Kamonki, Gujranwala is the most senior politician who has been lined up for PP-61. Rana Nazir was an MP in 1985, 1988, 1990, 1997 and 2013. Her son Umar Nazir was an MP. Rana Nazir was once considered a close confidante of PMLN supermo Nawaz Sharif and was among Nawaz’s five closest aides, nicknamed Paanch Pyaray in political circles. He then turned to the PMLQ and joined the PMLN again in 2008. Before the 2018 general elections, his group joined the PTI but was defeated. This time he was lined up for a provincial seat.

Ali Wakeel, holder of the PTI ticket for PP-57, is the nephew of former provincial minister, late Rana Shamshad Ahmed Khan. Rana Shamshad served as a member of the Punjab Assembly for different terms and was shot. His brother Rana Akhter was elected MPA in the by-election and now Ali Wakeel is contesting the ballot on a PTI ticket. Ahsanul Haq Nolatia received a ticket for PP-269, Muzaffargarh. He served as PPP MPA in 2002 and 2008 but was unable to return to the PA in 2013 and 2018.

A member of the Khar family from Muzaffargarh, Nadia Khar received a ticket for PP-271. Although the Khar family represents different political parties, it includes key names in Pakistani politics including former Punjab governor Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar, his brothers Ghulam Rabbani Khar, his son Bilal Mustafa Khar and his niece Hina Rabbani Khar. Other members of the Khar clan, including Jawad Kamran Khar, have served as MPs, federal ministers and MPAs. Moazzam Khan Jatoi, a former PPP MP in 2008 who later joined the PTI and won the July 2022 elections in a provincial seat, was again lined up, this time from PP-276.

It is pertinent to mention that most of the Punjab lined up ticket holders represent Jutt or Rajpoot clans. According to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, PTI after review issued tickets for 30 seats. In 21 constituencies, former ticket holders have been replaced and nine are those for which decisions were pending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1064425-another-u-turn-pti-issues-fresh-tickets-21-candidates-replaced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

