



Left: E. Jean Carroll

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Right: Donald Trump (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll took the stage on Wednesday to reiterate what she’s been saying for years: that former President Trump raped her in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store amid the 90s.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” she testified.

In 2019, Carroll wrote a cover story for New York Magazine that detailed her forced encounter with Trump nearly 30 years ago. She has since sued the former president for defamation, twice, after he denied the allegations, in part by saying she was not his “type”. A 2022 New York law also allowed her to sue him for assault and battery.

Carroll, who broke down several times during her testimony on Wednesday, said the meeting with Trump began amicably. She said that as a magazine advice columnist and TV show host, she and Trump had “traveled in the same media circles in New York,” so when he saw her in the store, Trump exclaimed, “Hey, you’re that adviser.

Trump asked her to help him choose a gift for a woman and she was flattered. She also thought it would make “a funny New York scene.” She then agreed to go to the lingerie department and try on something.

“I’m a bored advice columnist. I love giving advice, and here was Donald Trump asking me for advice on buying a gift,” Carroll said, The Washington Post reported. “It was a wonderful prospect for me.”

Trump then allegedly attacked her in a dressing room, forcibly penetrating her with his fingers and penis.

For years, Carroll said, she blamed herself for the incident and said the experience left her “unable to have a romantic life again.” She also wrote in her cover that she never had sex again.

“I still think about why I came in there to put myself in this situation,” she said. “And I’m proud to say that I got out. I lifted my knee. I pushed him away. »

At least 26 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and he has denied all the allegations and threatened to sue the women who made them. Carroll is no different: Trump accused her of lying to sell books. It is unclear whether he will testify or appear at trial, but his attorney did not rule him out in court on Tuesday.

Trimp, however, made his views known in an article on Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

“The E. Jean Carroll, Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman case is a made-up scam. His lawyer is a political operative, funded by a big political donor who they said didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about it.

Trump also posted on two matters that Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered not to be revealed to the jury, CNBC reported. One is whether the dress Carroll rescued from that day contains genetic material that could be linked to Trump, and the other is that Democratic donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman helped fund his trial.

“She said there was a dress, using old Monica Lewinsky’s stuff,” so she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent and false story – Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote.

Trump also denied a request for a DNA test in relation to the dress. Earlier this year, Judge Kaplan essentially closed the book on the DNA debate by saying that none of the parties to the lawsuit had decided to make DNA an issue in the case.

Judge Kaplan warned Trump attorney Joe Tacopina that Trump could face sanctions for the posts. “We are entering an area where your client could face a new responsibility and I think you know what I mean,” Kaplan said.

