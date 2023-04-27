Rubber sap may not link PM Modi to Indian Christians

Narendra Modis visit to south state of Kerala may leave fox in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in church chicken coop

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with leaders of Christian faiths in the southern state of Kerala in Kochi on April 24. (Photo : Twitter)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have saved a few thousand rupees on aviation fuel for his high-security plane, mixing his election campaign trip to Kerala with an official visit to launch a ferry and metro train. But his meeting at his hotel with a group of leaders from the southern state’s various Christian denominations may not bring him the political dividend that his Malayalam-speaking aides have promised him.

Fortunately for the Church delegation, Latin Catholic Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil carried with him a written memorandum listing, among other things, the concerns of India’s largest church outside the tiny but populous state of Kerala. Prior to the meeting, the media had widely reported that the bishops, largely representing the faithful in central Kerala, would mostly voice the concerns of economically elite plantation owners and big business owners.

These include the federal government’s basic support price request for natural rubber, which often faces fluctuations in the international market leading to heavy losses for plantations and rubber traders in Kerala and Chennai.

The other claim making headlines is that of the marking of an isolating zone between agricultural communities, many of them Christian, in the high mountains along the borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Human encroachment has brought them into conflict with elephants and tigers for whom it is the connecting trail to the forests of Deccan and central India, and as far north as Assam.

Some of the bishops are also keen on central aid for health institutions, including hospitals and medical schools, which are now facing an economic crisis.

But the violent persecution in most northern and central states is top of mind for the average Indian Christian and community supporters in civil society.

Social issues such as the denial of constitutional rights to Dalit Christians, the halting of scholarships to students from minority communities, and the concerns of fishermen and boatmen along India’s vast coastline also loom large in the national consciousness.

Many non-BJP state governments, such as Tamil Nadu led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), are among those that have extended open support to Dalit Christians, fishermen and students of minority religions whose scholarships have been interrupted. The Modi administration has stopped support for monetary scholarships aimed at helping the educational growth of religious minorities in secular India.

Prime Minister Modi has given superficial responses to these demands. He cannot tell the bishops that the schemes were dropped at his behest to satisfy his Hindu vote bank and that his party and its parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are totally opposed to any benefits for Christian Dalits. and the tribals.

His statement that his government is opposed to violence against any religious community is openly challenged by his supporters in many states with repeated attacks on Muslims and on Christian pastors, churches and homes. In states like Chhattisgarh, tribal Christians are driven from their homes if they do not convert to Hinduism. Thousands are now refugees.

Modi also said that development will come to Kerala if the BJP comes to power. This seems to have the support of several bishops. One had said earlier that Christians would vote for the BJP if Modi raised raw rubber prices.

Another, now president of the National Council of Churches in India, praised the RSS for its discipline. But the Prime Minister has essentially been meaningless on all serious issues, including that of providing jobs for the state’s highly educated youth.

It is feared that while the prime minister was accompanied by two BJP-RSS officials based in Kerala, the church delegation consisted of a narrow confessional profile. The bishops did not bring with them lay experts, women or even youth representatives. With denominational divisions as acute as they are in Kerala, it was not surprising that there were no non-Eastern and non-Catholic churches, including Evangelical and Pentecostal groups.

The absence of lay or expert representations is difficult to explain. The prime minister can discuss religion, ethics, theology and philosophy with the bishops and shankaracharyas (Hindu seers), not the exchange of commodities or politics. For this, he must discuss with political leaders and intellectuals. In Punjab, he meets the leaders of Akali Dal, the political party centered on the Sikhs, and not the Jathedar (religious leader) of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism.

The eight Kerala bishops who met Modi at a hotel in Kochi are St. Thomas Christians, as they are known in common parlance outside Kerala. These are undoubtedly all ancient rites, rooted in St. Thomas and Syrian traditions, but do not represent the large number of Christians outside Kerala, including the tens of millions of converts in the decades following the war. ‘independence.

The delegation was composed of Cardinal George Alencherry, Head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Head of the Syrian Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Metropolitan Administrator of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios, Archbishop of the Latin Catholic Church Joseph Kalathiparambilof Veraploy. , Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of the Catholic Diocese of Knanaya Kottayam, Archbishop of the Jacobite Archdiocese of Knanaya Kuriakose Mar Severios and Metropolitan of the Syrian Chaldean Church Mar Awgin Kuriakose.

Prime Minister Modi was assisted by Dr KS Radhakrishnan and AN Radhakrishnan, one general secretary of the BJP and the other appointed by the RSS.

“We have shared the concerns we have about our missionary work in northern India which is being hampered by religious fundamentalists,” Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, told media.

Catholic bishops have been rebuffed by accusations of corruption and other acts of malfeasance. But hellish conflicts like the rebellious priests in Ernakulam also seem to push the bishops to take refuge in the camp of the BJP.

For Modi, politically, the visit may not be worth it in the end if not to let the RSS fox into the church chicken coop.

Both the Congress and the Marxist alliances are on a bold political course. As one of the top leaders said, the only way to keep the doors closed on the RSS-BJP is for us to fight every siege with life and death intensity. This alone will ensure that no voter escapes the BJP, especially in one or two parliamentary constituencies where the RSS has been working for a long time.

This doctrine is being tested in Bengal where the Congress and the Marxists will oppose the Trinamool Congress, leaving as little room as possible for the BJP. And strange as it may sound, it will be part of the electoral understanding that Congress and other state-based parties are building for the 2024 general election where they will try to overthrow the Modis government.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

