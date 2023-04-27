Trump’s Social Posts About Truth Blast E’s ‘Tampering’ Jury Jean Carroll: judge





Trump’s posts on Truth Social castigating E. Jean Carroll could “tamper” with the jury, the judge warned. Minutes before Wednesday’s trial, Trump posted online that Carroll’s allegations were a “made up scam.” Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the mid-1990s. Loading Something is loading.

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Manhattan rape trial has warned that the former president’s social media posts criticizing his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, could cross the line into jury tampering.

“Your client appears to be making an effort to speak to the public, but also appears to be speaking to the jury in this case,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina warned Wednesday morning in his courtroom.

Minutes earlier, Trump had released a series of posts from Truth Social calling Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman’s department store in the mid-1990s a politically motivated “made up scam”, and claiming that Carroll refused to produce a dress that she said had DNA evidence proving Trump sexually assaulted her. Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan (not related to the judge) brought it up before calling the first witness in the case Wednesday morning.

Tacopina initially said Trump’s comments seemed consistent with his opening statements in the case made on Tuesday, but the judge wasn’t buying it. Judge Kaplan pointed out that Trump had, for years, avoided taking a DNA test that would help determine the merits of Carroll’s allegations.

“It’s like you just told me yesterday that it was the 4th of July,” Judge Kaplan said.

Judge Kaplan called Trump’s Truth Social posts “a public statement that seems utterly inappropriate” and warned that she may cross the line into “tampering” with the case.

“We are entering an area where your client may or may not impair a potential source of liability,” the judge said.

Tacopina told the judge he would tell Trump, who was not in court, to “refrain from posting” about the case.

“I hope you have more success,” Judge said.

After the exchange about Trump’s social media posts Wednesday morning, Carroll’s legal team called its first witness: store manager Bergdorf Goodman at the time of the alleged rape.

Carroll first accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s in a 2019 essay for New York magazine. She said that although their meeting started out playful, with Trump asking Carroll to help him choose a gift for a friend, things quickly turned aggressive. Carroll said Trump assaulted her in a dressing room after asking her to try on a lace bodysuit in the lingerie section.

Although Carroll did not report the incident to police, she says she confided the story to two friends afterward. Both are on a list of potential witnesses who may testify at the trial.

Trump loudly and repeatedly denied her claim, saying Carroll was not his “type” and that she had made up the accusation in order to sell more copies of her memoir. In an October 2022 article on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This ‘Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’ case is a complete scam. It’s a hoax and a lie, just like every other hoax that’s been played to me. in the past seven years.”

Carroll soon filed a lawsuit against Trump for defamation. The trial, along with Carroll’s battery trial, began Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

