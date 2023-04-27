‘Neither the Pakistani army nor the tanks fit to wage war against India’: ex-Pakistani army chief





Image source: AP/FILE Former Pakistani army chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who held the position during two crucial events – the repeal of Article 370 and the Balakot airstrike – once admitted that “neither the Pakistani army nor its tanks were capable of waging a war against India”.

The latest revelation came earlier this week after two prominent journalists – Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra – revealed on TV a press conference where Bajwa told at least 25 journalists that “the Pakistani military and the war tanks are in no condition to fight a battle against the Indian army”.

“General Bajwa has reached an agreement with India”

During the broadcast, Mir claimed that the senior military official had reached “a deal” with India on the Kashmir issue, but lamented that details of it have yet to be released. According to the Pakistani journalist, Bajwa was responsible for a ceasefire agreement with India and added that he wanted to get the Nobel Peace Prize in return.

Notably, in 2021, the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan agreed to “strictly abide by all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors from midnight. February 24 and 25, 2021”. Obviously, the two journalists were talking about the same thing.

General Bajwa held secret talks with Doval for Modi’s visit

Furthermore, Mir claimed that General Bajwa held what he described as “secret talks” with Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, where he handled the ceasefire agreement. . As the show unfolded, Mir recalled how General

Bajwa recounted how he set a timetable for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, even knowing that his government had revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s Article 370 and carried out an airstrike in Balakot after the Pulwama attack .

“When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi heard about this, they went to see Imran Khan and asked him if he knew about it,” the veteran Pakistani journalist said.

“Imran Khan said ‘I was told about it…Bajwa and Faiz had come…talks are going on…but Modi is coming, I don’t know’,” the scribe added.

“Bajwa must be brought to justice”

Interestingly, during the squeeze, Zehra was also present. Echoing the same, Zehra recalled how she was fuming with anger and added that General Bajwa must be brought to justice for his critical remarks against the Pakistani military. Notably, General Bajwa was the same military official who was allegedly responsible for ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan. At least Khan blamed him for his dramatic elimination.

It is worth mentioning that the shocking revelations came at a time when India is hosting the crucial and highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the nation’s capital. Evidently, Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, who was due to attend the meeting, landed in China, an ‘all-weather tested friend’, for a visit. of four days. In addition, Defense Minister Khawja Asif, who was also scheduled to attend the SCO meeting, will attend the planned event virtually.

