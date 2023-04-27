Waiting for Coffee Results Coffee with Jokowi and the Ketum of the Coalition of Political Parties





Jakarta – The atmosphere of Eid is a time for political party leaders to explore ahead of the 2024 elections. In fact, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to invite the chairman of coalition political parties to “take a coffee together”. How is this going to happen? At least so far, several political parties in the coalition have remained in contact with Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Prabowo until HT met Jokowi The first is Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo is the only character to have visited the private house of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo on the first day of Eid 2023 With the Lebaran cases in Jakarta over, Prabowo Subianto traveled to Solo to meet President Jokowi. Prabowo arrived at Jokowi’s residence, Saturday (22/4) this afternoon. Prabowo arrived with his son, Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo or Didit Hediprasetyo. The two looked compact wearing white koko shirts. This moment is known from the photo uploaded by Gibran, the image shows Kaesang serving Prabowo by pouring rice into Prabowo’s plate. After meeting Jokowi, Prabowo, accompanied by Jokowi’s eldest son who is also the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, met the media team. Prabowo said the meeting was a Lebaran tradition to bow to their leader. “Yes, it’s as usual in our tradition, our custom, when it’s Eid, usually the men come or visit the chief. My chief is him, the president, the commander-in-chief, I am his minister, so already I am counting how many times I will see him during Eid,” Prabowo said. Also, there is Perindo Chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo (HT) facing President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. HT admitted that he only had a friendly Eid visit with Jokowi. “The meeting was hospitality related, so I met him after Eid. There was no open house at Solo, I attended the rally,” HT told reporters at the resort. of the presidential palace, in Jakarta, on Wednesday (26/4/2023). HT said there was no serious discussion when he met Jokowi today. According to him, it’s still a holiday atmosphere. “No, I want to keep in touch. The vibe is still on vacation, so I don’t want to be too heavy,” HT said. Hary Tanoesoedibjo (Adrial Akbar/detikcom) HT admits to asking Jokowi for time. However, he said, there was no discussion of business or politics at the meeting. “No business, no politics, just friendship,” HT said. Asked which presidential candidate Perindo will support, HT is hesitant to talk about it now. “Later, if there’s a problem with the nomination, tell your friends about it,” HT said. Watch live videos: Watch the video: Zulhas calls Jokowi and invites Ketum of the grand coalition of political parties to drink coffee together [Gambas:Video 20detik]

