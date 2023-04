Report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sheds light on pro-Khalistan extremism in Britain

A report commissioned by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, titled Bloom Review, identified the presence of a small but vocal minority of pro-Khalistan extremists within Britain’s Sikh community. The report highlights the need for the UK government to engage with religious groups in England and have a more nuanced understanding of “subversive and sectarian activity” within the Sikh community. According to the report, some pro-Khalistan Sikh groups aim to increase their influence by lobbying political bodies under the guise of human rights activism, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy. The report notes that some groups are using various pseudonyms to subvert the British political order, a tactic historically used by white supremacists and Islamist terror groups. Although the report acknowledges that the subversive and discriminatory activities of these groups do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikh communities, it stresses that these activities have had negative effects on these communities, making it crucial that the government takes measures to define and confront such harmful extremism. The report is based on more than 21,000 responses to a call for evidence and makes 22 recommendations to the Secretary of State for Housing and Community Improvement on how to improve engagement. It suggests that Lord Singh of Wimbledon, a prominent Sikh in public life, was deliberately abused by certain people and organizations who sought to prevent him from expressing views contrary to theirs on Sikh issues. The report also suggests there may be some overlap in membership between some Sikh groups operating in the UK and outlawed groups. It recommends that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs take note of these findings and that parliamentary authorities take action to prevent the involuntary hosting of individuals and organizations linked to intimidation, harassment and subversive behaviour. The main recommendation of the report is that the UK government should clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where it exists within the Sikh community. It also suggests that steps be taken to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity. The report stresses that the government must ensure that unacceptable and extremist behavior is not inadvertently legitimized by government or parliamentary commitment. Given that earlier this year Khalistani elements vandalized the Indian High Commission in the UK, the Bloom Review is important and highlights the need for the UK government to take action to counter harmful extremism within the British Sikh community. The British government had provided security for the Indian mission after the incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2023/04/27/report-commissioned-by-former-uk-pm-boris-johnson-highlights-pro-khalistan-extremism-in-britain.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos