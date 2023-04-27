Xi Jinping calls for a Sino-Vietnamese community with a shared future





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China and Vietnam should commit to making the two countries a community with a shared future. President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, at the Grand Palace. of the People in Beijing. Facing the “stormy” international situation and considering the two countries’ tasks of reform, development and stability, China and Vietnam should adhere to the guideline of “long-term stability, orientation towards future, good neighborly friendship and comprehensive cooperation” and the spirit of “good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners,” Xi said. The two sides should consolidate political mutual trust, enhance unity and cooperation, properly handle differences and jointly address risks and challenges, he said. Efforts should be made to advance the building of a Sino-Vietnamese community with a shared future that is committed to the cause of peace and progress for mankind. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam. During a visit to China last October by Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, the two sides issued a joint statement on strengthening relations. Xi also on Wednesday urged the two countries to enhance synergy between their development strategies and projects, advance infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people exchanges. Efforts should be made to enhance the solidarity and cooperation of the two countries in international affairs, and reject hegemony or confrontation of sides to safeguard the dividends of regional peace and development, he added. For his part, Truong Thi Mai, who is also a permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Organizing Commission of the CPV Central Committee, said Vietnam has always given priority to the development of friendship. and cooperation with China in its foreign policy. Vietnam has always adhered to the one-China policy and firmly supported China’s reunification efforts, she said. The senior VCP official added that her country will support major global initiatives proposed by China and supports China’s hosting of the third Belt and Road Forum on International Cooperation this year. Vietnam hopes to strengthen regional and international cooperation with China to promote regional and global peace and development, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-04-26/Xi-meets-senior-CPV-official-Truong-Thi-Mai-in-Beijing-1jjPI0uyZfq/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos