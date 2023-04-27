Ron DeSantis seen as Donald Trump’s VP pick





Donald Trump continues to attack Ron DeSantis on camera, on stage and on social media.

But could all this be a smokescreen for possible cooperation?

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that “insiders” are making the case for party unity, and the former president and current 2024 front-runner is listening.

Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him vice president, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed,” a “Trumpworld” source told Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper.

Supporters say the VP offer (would prevent) DeSantis from going up against (Trump) and provide a youthful conservative vibe to the slot that (Joe) Biden does not have,” the report adds. .

DeSantis would also bring a lot of money to the campaign,” the source claims, but “so far there is no deal yet.”

In March, Trump dismissed the idea but suggested he was going ahead anyway.

“No, I never thought of that. I think there are a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I never thought of it.

“Some people, from time to time, have mentioned it,” he continued. ” But that’s about all. Now, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance.

DeSantis also dismissed the idea, saying he was “more of an executive type.”

More recently, in a Monday night Newsmax interview, Trump dismissed the idea that DeSantis is a good candidate even in the future.

Look now, I’m very down on him. I believe in loyalty and I believe in other things and he obviously hasn’t had a very good campaign because he’s getting run over. So, I really don’t know, Trump said.

I’m very disappointed in him because I’m a loyal person, maybe wrongly so. I’m a loyal person and somebody puts you in power and then you tell people, Well, I don’t know if I’ll run against the president, I mean, life shouldn’t work that way. But it is.

Maybe the feud is a fake head for a possible ticket after all.

There is precedent: A bitter 1980 GOP primary between Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush ended with Reagan taking on the former CIA chief as his running mate.

