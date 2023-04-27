India invokes Buddha to counter China. Why Modi should meet the Dalai Lama and get the Karmapa back

Ahe World Buddhism Summit in New Delhi last week, the 87-year-oldDalai Lama urged his audience of monks around the world as well as the lay audience to focus on the heart of Buddha’s teachings, a combination of compassion and wisdom, and invoked great Indian Buddhist scholars like Chandrakirti, Kamalashila and Shantideva to show the enormous reservoir of philosophy and logic that still make Buddhism one of the most attractive religions in the world.

Only a few have noticed that the Buddhist summit was held in the same cruel month of April, to the credit of TS Eliot, which marks the third anniversary of the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the line of Real Control (LAC) in Ladakh. So, as the first wave of Covid gripped the country and Indian doctors tried to deal with it, Chinese troops climbed the plateau that ends in the LAC.

We know all of this now. We also know that the Chinese have built significant infrastructure, including a hot-mix plant that mixes various materials to build roads, including an 11-kilometer road on its own side of the Depsang Plains. But it seems that the Chinese no longer want to make concessions, which is why Indian troops can no longer patrol beyond the Depsang bottleneck, which they did until at least 2014.

This is also probably the reason why the 18th India-China Corps commander-level talks that took place this Sunday on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point did not yield any results.

Read also : Why the India-China border standoff reveals Modi’s weakness. It’s the economy, stupid

1959 claim line

All eyes are now on the meeting at the level of defense ministers under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on April 27, where Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Chinese Minister of Defense, General Li Shangfu. Officials say Singh should forcefully raise the issue of restoring peace and stability to the Depsang Plains.

This conversation is also not expected to produce much. According to ThePrint columnist, General HS Panag, former commander of the 14th Corps Army stationed in Ladakh, by banning Indian patrols in Depsang and insisting on buffer zones on the Indian side of the LAC, the Chinese reached the1959 claim linethat Chinese Prime Minister Chou-en Lai had then proposed to Jawaharlal Nehru as part of the border compromise.

Nehrus’ categorical refusal gave way to the border conflict of 1962. Today, 60 years later, the Chinese seem to have achieved their goals on the ground, with little regard for the LAC and its various perceptions. Not that they are occupying “Indian territory”, or at least India’s perception of its territory, the Chinese are far too smart to do that. They have established control and they will rest for now. The buffer zones that have been established are meant to save face for India. The 1959 claim line was always intended to protect Aksai Chin and other areas that the Chinese forcefully took in 1962 and have held ever since.

Since it will be difficult for India to reverse this situation militarily, it has now decided to change course and take inspiration from the teachings of Buddha and marry them with ‘Ahimsah‘ (active non-violence). Some will say that India has no alternative but to do so, which is true. It may not even amount to much unless Delhi takes other steps such as gaining the Dalai Lama’s confidence and planning some next moves. Thus, last week’s summit demonstrated that Buddhism is an indigenous religion in India, even though there are more followers in China. And as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out in his address to theGlobal Buddhist Summitthe policy of Ahimsah is a much better bet than the powerful measures taken by the Chinese Communist Party globally.

It’s not a bad strategy. Instead of allowing the Chinese to crudely point out its military maneuvers, including in Ladakh, India is trying to shift global perceptions in favor of its traditional strengths, not just democracy, but also the democracy of religions.

For two days at the Ashoka Hotel last week, the jury came out in favor of the New Delhi-based International Buddhist Confederation. Monks in saffron and maroon and burgundy robes from all over the Buddhist world, from Mongolia to South Korea to Russia (about one million Buddhists are in the province of Buryatia) to countries in South Asia Southeast to Mexico, the United States, Canada and elsewhere nodded and smiled and exchanged sympathetic greetings. Only the Chinese, as expected, did not show up.

During lunch on the second day, where theThe Dalai Lama sat in the centerfrom the long table, all the global orders were exchanging notes with each other. Obviously the Dalai Lama is a star even though he is getting old, everyone wants a piece of him. Maybe it’s because he’s the one man the Chinese don’t really know what to think of. They can come to their 1959 claim line at Depsang and settle the final details of the story after nearly 60 years, but they cannot understand why this laughing monk wields such influence not just in India, but everywhere. in the world.

Certainly, when the Dalai Lama dies, the Chinese will produce their own man. That’s what they did with the second most important monk of the Gelugpa orders, the Panchen Lama, which is a little odd, considering the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t even recognize the idea of ​​religion, let alone less its place in the universe.

Prime Minister Modi made sure that he and the Dalai Lama didn’t attend the meeting on the same day, and certainly not at the same time, maybe Modi didn’t want to poke the Chinese too directly in the eye. The Prime Minister and the Dalai Lama did indeed meet once, in 2015, and by all accounts, the meeting did not go so well. Eight years later, however, as the third anniversary of the Ladakh stalemate is marked in April, it might not be a bad idea if Modi visits this very special Buddhist monk in Dharamsala and asks him to show the way to world peace.

Read also : Kishida cannot dream of an open Indo-Pacific unless India and Japan are linked in the defense sector

Missing Karma Kagyu Link

There was a big hole in the Buddhist summit last week the absence of the Karmapa Lama, Ogyen Trinley Dorji, who left India in anger a few years ago and now lives in Germany or the United States or both. It is high time he was persuaded to return, and all the controversies linked to him in recent years should be settled amicably. If India is to become the beacon of Buddhist nations all over the world, the leader of the Karma Kagyu sect cannot miss.

So what is it ?Om mani padme humOrOm bhur bhuva swaha Buddhist or Sanskrit invocation? Modis’ presence at the Buddhist summit demonstrated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accepted the egalitarian nature of Buddhism. And since unity in diversity is the motto of India, these prayers and many more should not only be part of the course, but also on the same menu.

Jyoti Malhotra is a consulting editor at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.

(Editing by Ratan Priya)